Celtics vs. Knicks score, live updates: NBA season opens as Boston gets rings, KAT makes New York debut

The NBA is back. The 2024-25 season tips off Tuesday night in Boston as the reigning champion Celtics host the Knicks in an intriguing matchup. The Celtics are favorites to win it all again in 2025, and both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown still might feel like they have something to prove, even after lifting the Larry O'Brien trophy four months ago. The Knicks, meanwhile, will be debuting their new-look lineup. New York swung blockbuster trades for Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns this season as the franchise searches for its first NBA title in 51 years.

There will be fanfare before tip-off as the Celtics will raise their 18th banner to the rafters and hand out championship rings to players, coaches and staff. Then, shortly after 7:30 p.m. ET, there will be basketball as a new NBA season begins.

CBS Sports will have live updates, highlights and analysis throughout Tuesday's season opener. Follow along with us below.