Celtics vs. Knicks score, live updates: NBA season opens as Boston gets rings, KAT makes New York debut

The 2024-25 NBA season tips off in Boston on Tuesday night as the Celtics raise another banner

The NBA is back. The 2024-25 season tips off Tuesday night in Boston as the reigning champion Celtics host the Knicks in an intriguing matchup. The Celtics are favorites to win it all again in 2025, and both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown still might feel like they have something to prove, even after lifting the Larry O'Brien trophy four months ago. The Knicks, meanwhile, will be debuting their new-look lineup. New York swung blockbuster trades for Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns this season as the franchise searches for its first NBA title in 51 years.

There will be fanfare before tip-off as the Celtics will raise their 18th banner to the rafters and hand out championship rings to players, coaches and staff. Then, shortly after 7:30 p.m. ET, there will be basketball as a new NBA season begins.

CBS Sports will have live updates, highlights and analysis throughout Tuesday's season opener. Follow along with us below.

Boston owning the math game

Well this isn't exactly what the Knicks had in mind after their big offseason: Boston has seven 3-pointers and New York hasn't made one. The Celtics hitting shots is nothing new. They were a historic shooting team last season during their championship run. But the Knicks expected to be a great shooting team as well this season. But they've played a good chunk of this quarter without Karl-Anthony Towns, maybe the best shooter on the team, and Mikal Bridges seems to have lost his form. Suddenly a team that expected to thrive from deep looks like a mess while the champs are raining fire from beyond the arc.

Sam Quinn
October 22, 2024, 11:58 PM
Oct. 22, 2024, 7:58 pm EDT
 
Jayson Tatum's jumper is back

We may not be able to figure out what's going on with Mikal Bridges' jump shot, but fortunately for Boston, Jayson Tatum looks more comfortable than ever from deep. He shot only around 28% from 3-point range in the playoffs and struggled in the playoffs, but he's already hit two 3-pointers in the first quarter of this one, and his form looks pristine.

Sam Quinn
October 22, 2024, 11:54 PM
Oct. 22, 2024, 7:54 pm EDT
 
Jericho Sims isn't gonna cut it at backup center

To be fair, the Knicks didn't exactly plan to use Jericho Sims in the first quarter on opening night. They have Mitchell Robinson and Precious Achiuwa on their roster behind Karl-Anthony Towns, but both are hurt. Sims has defensive upside, but his hands are a real problem at center. He struggles to catch and hold the ball, and sure enough, he flubs a pick-and-roll on his first offensive possession. 

Sam Quinn
October 22, 2024, 11:48 PM
Oct. 22, 2024, 7:48 pm EDT
 
Mikal Bridges' shot looks as ugly as advertised

We just got the first 3-point attempt from Mikal Bridges and... yea, the preseason was indicative of something bigger. He missed, and the hitch we saw all preseason was very much there. He has to get this figured out quickly, because the Knicks gave up basically all of their draft capital thinking they were getting a very good shooter.

Sam Quinn
October 22, 2024, 11:46 PM
Oct. 22, 2024, 7:46 pm EDT
 
Shot-selection vs. shotmaking

The Knicks haven't missed a shot yet... but they're losing. This is one of the many ways Boston punishes its opponents. The Knicks are 4-for-4 from the field, but they haven't attempted a 3-pointer yet. The Celtics have missed two shots, but made three 3-pointers, and are therefore up 11-8. Boston is by far the highest-volume 3-point shooting team in the NBA. The math is always in their favor.

Sam Quinn
October 22, 2024, 11:43 PM
Oct. 22, 2024, 7:43 pm EDT
 
Celtics immediately ignoring Josh Hart

Something to keep in mind for the Knicks: Josh Hart is the only poor shooter in the starting lineup, and one strategic wrinkle we've seen teams take against similar opponents is putting their centers on them so that their biggest player is freer to offer help. Sure enough, Boston has Al Horford on Josh Hart, and they're igoring him off of the ball. Hart's ability to make open 3's is going to be essential for New York's success this season.

Sam Quinn
October 22, 2024, 11:39 PM
Oct. 22, 2024, 7:39 pm EDT
 
What's up with Bridges' shot?

Mikal Bridges will make his Knicks debut Tuesday night. It's a big night as the star wing gets reunited on the court some of his ex-Villanova teammates. But Knicks fans (and other fans) will be paying close attention to Bridges' jumper. It hadn't looked right in the prseason, and the clips from warm-ups tonight have not been, uh, promising.

Here's more, including Bridges' explanation about changing his shot.

 
Welcome to the 2024-25 NBA season

The NBA is back. We're about 45 minutes from tip-off between the Celtics and Knicks at TD Garden. The reigning champs are about to raise a banner and get their rings, and then it's down to business.

One question at the top of many fans' minds: Will the Celtics repeat? Boston enters as the favorite to win it all again in 2025, but no team has won back-to-back NBA titles since the Warriors in 2017 and 2018.

CBS Sports experts made their Finals predictions -- and picked how they think each conference will finish, 1-15, before tip-off. The Celtics were the most popular title pick, but they certainly have competition.

NBA predictions: Expert picks for Finals winner, regular-season standings with Celtics, Thunder as favorites
Brad Botkin
