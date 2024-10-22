Celtics vs. Knicks score, live updates: NBA season opens as Boston gets rings, KAT makes New York debut

Boston owning the math game
Well this isn't exactly what the Knicks had in mind after their big offseason: Boston has seven 3-pointers and New York hasn't made one. The Celtics hitting shots is nothing new. They were a historic shooting team last season during their championship run. But the Knicks expected to be a great shooting team as well this season. But they've played a good chunk of this quarter without Karl-Anthony Towns, maybe the best shooter on the team, and Mikal Bridges seems to have lost his form. Suddenly a team that expected to thrive from deep looks like a mess while the champs are raining fire from beyond the arc.