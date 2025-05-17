Celtics vs. Knicks score: New York blows out Boston in Game 6 to earn first conference finals berth since 2000

The New York Knicks earned their first Eastern Conference finals berth since 2000 with a 119-81 Game 6 victory over the Boston Celtics on Friday night at Madison Square Garden. The game wasn't in doubt after the first quarter, as New York absolutely dominated both ends of the floor. It was the largest playoff victory in franchise history.

CBS Sports Research

The Knicks will face the Indiana Pacers in the conference finals, with Game 1 set for Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.

Here are a few takeaways from New York's Game 6 win.

The new guys lived up to the hype

The Knicks built this team, at least to an extent, to compete with Boston. They gave up five first-round picks to get Mikal Bridges because they thought having him, Josh Hart and OG Anunoby would give them the wings they needed to contain Boston's stars. They went after Karl-Anthony Towns to fill in for the injured Mitchell Robinson, yes, but also to give themselves the five-out spacing that made Boston so lethal last season. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. The Celtics won a championship last season, and the Knicks emulated a lot of their roster build this year.

Well, who set the tone in the Game 6 clincher? Towns and Bridges scored 25 of the first 33 points for New York on Friday. Towns' strength and physicality, even without his 3-pointer falling, has helped the Knicks bully the undermanned Celtics. Bridges made game-winning defensive plays in both Games 1 and 2, and his shot-making was critical in Game 4. If the Knicks didn't have both, they easily could have lost this series. Leon Rose's moves were justified with how the Boston matchup played out.

Have the Knicks finally found their bench?

No team leans on its starters more than the Knicks. The five-man unit of Towns, Hart, Anunoby, Bridges and Jalen Brunson played 940 minutes this season. Only two other lineups in all of basketball reached even half of that figure. But that starting lineup, for most of the series, has struggled. The Knicks have only really thrived when one of the reserves have been in.

Fortunately, their sixth and seventh men were absolutely sensational against Boston. Mitchell Robinson, back from an ankle injury, has given New York the rim-protector it has lacked all season. Now that he's starting to move like he did when he was healthy, the Knicks can far more easily pivot between small and big lineups, or offense- and defense-centric ones. Deuce McBride's shot has been just as important. Whenever the Knicks offense has stalled in this series, he's managed to come up with a big bucket to bring the team back to life.

The Knicks are about to play the Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals. The Pacers are certainly the deepest team in the East and perhaps the deepest team in the NBA. The Knicks were never going to beat them with five players, and part of what doomed them in last year's playoffs was how little they got out of their bench after starters kept getting injured. If McBride and Robinson play like they did against Boston next round, though, the Knicks may well be headed to the NBA Finals.

Is this what life after Jayson Tatum looks like?

In Game 5, at least, the Celtics looked like they'd be somewhat competitive without Jayson Tatum. Their offense was crisp and intentional, seeking out mismatches and taking all of the shots Joe Mazzulla wants them taking. But Game 6 was a disaster. Jaylen Brown was pretty much the only Celtic capable of generating his own offense during the competitive portion of the game. It took one game and two days of film study for the Knicks to solve the post-Tatum Celtics.

So this raises an important question as Boston moves into a suddenly critical offseason: Is this how things are going to be when Tatum is out? The truthful answer is probably somewhere between Games 5 and 6. No, they're not the worst offense in the NBA without Tatum, but there's just no way they can reasonably compete with opponents like the Knicks without him either. That does offer a bit of clarity, at least. If Tatum is going to miss next season, and the history of Achilles tears suggests that is the likeliest outcome, Boston is probably going to treat next season as a bit of a gap year.

CBS Sports Research

There's no sense in holding onto all of their expensive veterans if this is how they'll look next year without Tatum. As of now, Boston is projected to have a $493 million payroll before even filling out the roster. If they had meaningfully competed with New York in Game 6, they might have been able to justify paying most of that money next season for a first- or second-round exit. Now? Expect them to explore trades for several of their older players, including Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porziņģis.