Celtics vs. Knicks: What we learned from opener as Boston ties 3-point record, Mikal Bridges raises questions

The 2024-25 season picked up right where the 2023-24 season left off: With a Celtics victory

The 2024-25 NBA season picked up right where the 2023-24 season left off: With a dominant performance by the Boston Celtics. The reigning champion Celtics crushed the new-look New York Knicks, 132-109, Tuesday night in the first game of the new season. Boston tied an NBA record by making 29 3-pointers in the blowout win. The Celtics had a chance to break the record -- which was previously set by the Bucks in December 2020 -- but the team missed its last 13 3-point attempts.

Jayson Tatum led the way with 37 points, hitting 14 of his 18 field-goal attempts and eight of his 11 3s. Six Celtics scored in double figures, including all the starters, and seven different Boston players hit at least one 3-pointer after they got their championship rings in a pregame ceremony. Boston finished shooting 29 for 61 on 3s (47.5%) and shot 60.4% on triples before the late-game cold streak that came mostly from bench players.

It was a forgettable opener for the Knicks, who saw Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges make their team debuts after coming over in separate blockbuster trades this offseason. Towns had 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting (and only took two 3-pointers). Bridges ended with 16 points, but he had a shaky start as he continues to work through shooting woes. Jalen Brunson and sixth man Deuce McBride both had a team-high 22 points in the loss.

Here are three things we learned from Boston's season-opening win.

1. Bad start for Bridges (with a silver lining)

The Celtics opened the game with Al Horford defending Josh Hart. That's a tad unconventional by traditional NBA standards. Horford is a center. Hart is a wing. But this has become a more common strategy in the modern league as more and more teams have developed shooting big men. Stick the center on the poor shooter so he can provide help elsewhere. Hart, on paper, is the worst Knicks shooter, so the Celtics largely had Horford defend him early.

By the second quarter, they'd pivoted. Both Horford and Luke Kornet spent possessions guarding Bridges even with Hart on the floor. The Celtics made the determination, in the middle of a game, that Bridges, with an unexplainable change to his release, was the least threatening Knick. Sure enough, he shot 0-for-4 from 3-point range in the first half. After shooting 2-for-19 in the preseason, Knicks fans were justifiably terrified. They'd just spent five first-round picks on a shooter with a bizarre hitch in his release.

Fortunately for New York, Bridges pulled himself together in the second half. He made two of his three triples in the third quarter, but notably, he also made all five of his six 2-pointers in the second half. When Bridges was standing behind the arc serving as a spacer for others, he had time to think, and it affected his release. When the Knicks worked him into the offense and gave him more room to create, his release looked a bit more natural. Granted, it still didn't look great. This is going to be an ongoing concern for New York. But the key for New York might simply be keeping him in a rhythm. Bridges looks more comfortable shooting 3s when he's also taking 2s.

2. The Celtics are going to let it fly

Last season, Joe Mazzulla called 3-point attempt rate the most important stat in modern basketball. Sure enough, the Celtics led the league as 47.1% of their field goals came from behind the arc. Well, the Celtics pushed those boundaries even further on Tuesday. It's only a one-game sample, but 64.2% of Boston's shots came from deep. That aggressive triple-hunting helped them tie the NBA record by making 29 3-pointers in the game as a whole.

We should note here that this game, in itself, was a bit of a perfect storm. The Knicks had a bizarre game-plan that included minimal switching and quite a bit of helping onto ball-handlers. Their style helped make Boston's barrage possible, but even when you get this many open 3s, you don't always make them. Opposing defenses will be better. The Celtics won't be quite as lucky. This was an outlier even by Boston's standards.

But Boston's historic shooting night was about more than the ones they made. Their volume was perhaps more indicative of what is to come. The Celtics set a team record with 61 3-point attempts, which also ties for the fifth-most any team has ever attempted in a game. At this stage, it's reasonable to guess that the Celtics are going to keep pushing the envelope from deep and potentially become the first team ever to attempt more 3's than 2's in an NBA season.

3. Jayson Tatum is on a revenge tour

No, we're not going to speculate about the MVP award after the literal first game of the season. If we were going to name an MVP favorite after a single game, though? It's Jayson Tatum's award to lose. He opened the season with a near-flawless 37 points on 14-of-18 shooting to go along with 10 assists and his standard, excellent defense. After a postseason in which he made only 28.3% of his triples, he nailed eight on 11 tries in this one.

The Celtics weren't exactly received like a typical champion this offseason. Much of the discourse surrounded all of the Eastern Conference stars who got hurt during or before matchups against the Celtics, and Team USA's Olympic run only poured gasoline on the fire. Tatum barely played for Team USA. Jaylen Brown was left off of the gold medal-winning roster entirely. Despite a historic point-differential and one of the best records in league history, the Celtics were emphatically not treated like a typical champion.

It would be hard to deny that they've carried that energy into this season with the way they played on opening night. The Knicks were a perfect opponent for such a statement. This is the team that made the flashy moves during the offseason. New York has been widely treated as Boston's chief rival in the Eastern Conference with its revamped roster. And it had no answer whatsoever for Tatum. He cooked Mikal Bridges one-on-one all night. He hunted Karl-Anthony Towns plenty in pick-and-roll. He was by far the best player on the floor in the season opener, and in the process he set the tone for what could be his best NBA season yet.

Updating Live
(25)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

FINAL: Celtics 132, Knicks 109

Welp, this one was never really close. The Celtics made 17 3-pointers in the first half and another 12 in the second to blow out the Knicks on opening night. Jayson Tatum led the way with 37 points, but all five starters reached double-figures. The Knicks, meanwhile, clearly have a lot to figure out on both ends of the floor. Mikal Bridges seemed to solve some of his shooting woes in the second half, but the defense was a disaster all night. This is still a team working in plenty of new players and figuring out schemes on the fly, but tonight's effort simply won't cut it against a champion as dominant as Boston.

Sam Quinn
October 23, 2024, 1:43 AM
Oct. 22, 2024, 9:43 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

The Celtics settle for the tie from deep

Sadly, the Celtics couldn't get over the hump when it comes to the 3-point record. After hitting their 29th relatively early in the fourth quarter, Boston missed 13 in a row down the stretch to end the game. They'll have to settle for a tie with the 2020-21 Milwaukee Bucks, who also made 29 in a game. They're still in the record book, they'll just have to share that real estate.

Sam Quinn
October 23, 2024, 1:41 AM
Oct. 22, 2024, 9:41 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

The Celtics have tied the record for most 3-pointers

That's 29 3-pointers for the Celtics, tying the all-time NBA record set by the Milwaukee Bucks in 2020. We have more than eight minutes remaining, so the Celtics have a chance to absolutely shatter the record here.

Sam Quinn
October 23, 2024, 1:23 AM
Oct. 22, 2024, 9:23 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

We've had opening night history, will we see overall history?

The Celtics just broke the record for most 3's on opening night with their 25th make. Their up to 26 now, and with a full quarter to go, the league record of 29 is well within their sights.

Sam Quinn
October 23, 2024, 1:11 AM
Oct. 22, 2024, 9:11 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Why are the Knicks helping off of shooters?

Whoever came up with this game-plan for the Knicks defensively has some explaining to do. They're throwing help at ball-handlers against a team that just set the record for 3-point shooting volume a season ago. The Celtics want to take wide open 3's and the Knicks are giving them away freely. They won't make 60% every night, but the Knicks are playing into their hands. 

Sam Quinn
October 23, 2024, 1:02 AM
Oct. 22, 2024, 9:02 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

So much for matching up well with Boston

The Knicks traded for Mikal Bridges, in part, because he was supposed to help them match up with the Celtics. Having Bridges and OG Anunoby gave them two elite defenders to throw at Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. But Tatum is cooking Bridges in isolation tonight. Maybe his offense is affecting his defense, but Bridges has had no chance against Tatum whatsoever so far.

Sam Quinn
October 23, 2024, 1:00 AM
Oct. 22, 2024, 9:00 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Bridges finally makes a 3!

Well, that's a relief for Mikal Bridges. The Celtics have been leaving him open for quite a bit now, and he finally punished them on that quick catch-and-shoot. Obviously 1-for-6 is nothing to get excited about, but Bridges badly needed to see the ball go through the net, if only to stop overthinking his release.

Sam Quinn
October 23, 2024, 12:55 AM
Oct. 22, 2024, 8:55 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

We're right back on history watch for the Celtics

The Celtics just barely missed out on the NBA record for 3's in a half (they had 17 in the first, the record is 18), but with a quick start to the second half, they've got a real shot at becoming the first team ever to make 30 3's in a game. The Milwaukee Bucks hold the NBA record with 29 back in 2020, but nine more 3's from a Celtics team this hot seems entirely feasible.

Sam Quinn
October 23, 2024, 12:52 AM
Oct. 22, 2024, 8:52 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Celtics go right back at Towns

The Celtics started the first half by attacking Karl-Anthony Towns in pick-and-roll. They open the second with Jaylen Brown nailing a triple in his face and then working him into a pick-and-roll that leads to a Derrick White 3. The Knicks are clearly still figuring out how to make the most of Towns defensively. Right now, he's serving as target practice for the Celtics.

Sam Quinn
October 23, 2024, 12:49 AM
Oct. 22, 2024, 8:49 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Boston misses out on history, but didn't miss much else

The Celtics hit 17 3-pointers in the first half, tying a team record for most triples in a half, but falling just short of the NBA record of 18 set by the Milwaukee Bucks a few years ago. The Celtics will just have to take solace in their enormous 74-55 lead at the half. Jayson Tatum leads the way with 25, but every Boston starter except Al Horford is in double-figures. The Knicks, meanwhile, are playing fairly well offensively aside from... whatever is going on with Mikal Bridges' broken jump shot. The issues have come on defense, where the Celtics have attacked Karl-Anthony Towns in pick-and-roll relentlessly on their way to all of those open 3's.

Sam Quinn
October 23, 2024, 12:32 AM
Oct. 22, 2024, 8:32 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Boston has already changed its game plan to account for Mikal Bridges

We opened the game with Al Horford defending Josh Hart—ostensibly the weakest shooting Knick in the starting five. Well, now Horford is defending Bridges. It took the Celtics less than a half to completely give up on Mikal Bridges. They don't think he can make shots, and it's showing in how they're defending him.

Sam Quinn
October 23, 2024, 12:28 AM
Oct. 22, 2024, 8:28 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Jayson Tatum making the loudest opening statement

That isolation layup over Josh Hart has Jayson Tatum up to 20 points on 7-of-9 shooting. His 3-pointer is back and he's creating clean looks with ease. This feels like a statement half for him. He just won Finals MVP but could barely crack the Team USA rotation. He's using that as motivation for a spectacular start in the season opener.

Sam Quinn
October 23, 2024, 12:24 AM
Oct. 22, 2024, 8:24 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

The 3's are all easy for Boston

Sometimes teams make a bunch of 3's on shooting variance. That is not what is happening tonight. The Celtics aren't making tough, contested 3's. They're creating easy 3-pointers whenever they want them. The Knicks have no defensive answer. It's a combination of a team that is still figuring itself out, poor game-planning and excellent offensive execution for Boston.

Sam Quinn
October 23, 2024, 12:20 AM
Oct. 22, 2024, 8:20 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

In case you're watching for history...

The most 3-pointers in a half by a team in NBA history is 18. The Celtics have 13 with around seven minutes to go in the first half. Boston has a very real chance of making history in this first half, and as such, the game as a whole. Not how the Knicks drew this one up.

Sam Quinn
October 23, 2024, 12:12 AM
Oct. 22, 2024, 8:12 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Deuce McBride a rare bright spot for the Knicks

Deuce McBride has nine points on four shots for the Knicks so far, and his last triple came with Jalen Brunson starting his rest period. McBride is the only proven, high-level player on this Knicks bench. They gave up a ton of depth to get Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges. Having McBride step up like this is going to go a long way for New York this season, and he's the only reason they're still in this game.

Sam Quinn
October 23, 2024, 12:07 AM
Oct. 22, 2024, 8:07 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

The Celtics look every bit a champion through one quarter

Well, if there was any thought that Boston might fall off from their historic pace last season, they're up 43-24 after one quarter and have made 10 3-pointers in 12 minutes. They've attacked Karl-Anthony Towns relentlessly on defense and are getting whatever they want. Meanwhile, Mikal Bridges looks completely lost from deep. This is about as bad as things could have started for the Knicks.

Sam Quinn
October 23, 2024, 12:04 AM
Oct. 22, 2024, 8:04 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

This Bridges situation might be a crisis

We opened tonight's game with Al Horford defending Josh Hart. That's a reasonable choice on Boston's part. Defenses often put their centers on shaky opposing shooters to help their help-defense. But Luke Kornet guarding Mikal Bridges? That's (pun intended) a bridge too far. The Celtics are treating Bridges like a liability right now. This is a full-blown crisis for the Knicks.

Sam Quinn
October 23, 2024, 12:02 AM
Oct. 22, 2024, 8:02 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Boston owning the math game

Well this isn't exactly what the Knicks had in mind after their big offseason: Boston has seven 3-pointers and New York hasn't made one. The Celtics hitting shots is nothing new. They were a historic shooting team last season during their championship run. But the Knicks expected to be a great shooting team as well this season. But they've played a good chunk of this quarter without Karl-Anthony Towns, maybe the best shooter on the team, and Mikal Bridges seems to have lost his form. Suddenly a team that expected to thrive from deep looks like a mess while the champs are raining fire from beyond the arc.

Sam Quinn
October 22, 2024, 11:58 PM
Oct. 22, 2024, 7:58 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Jayson Tatum's jumper is back

We may not be able to figure out what's going on with Mikal Bridges' jump shot, but fortunately for Boston, Jayson Tatum looks more comfortable than ever from deep. He shot only around 28% from 3-point range in the playoffs and struggled in the playoffs, but he's already hit two 3-pointers in the first quarter of this one, and his form looks pristine.

Sam Quinn
October 22, 2024, 11:54 PM
Oct. 22, 2024, 7:54 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Jericho Sims isn't gonna cut it at backup center

To be fair, the Knicks didn't exactly plan to use Jericho Sims in the first quarter on opening night. They have Mitchell Robinson and Precious Achiuwa on their roster behind Karl-Anthony Towns, but both are hurt. Sims has defensive upside, but his hands are a real problem at center. He struggles to catch and hold the ball, and sure enough, he flubs a pick-and-roll on his first offensive possession. 

Sam Quinn
October 22, 2024, 11:48 PM
Oct. 22, 2024, 7:48 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Mikal Bridges' shot looks as ugly as advertised

We just got the first 3-point attempt from Mikal Bridges and... yea, the preseason was indicative of something bigger. He missed, and the hitch we saw all preseason was very much there. He has to get this figured out quickly, because the Knicks gave up basically all of their draft capital thinking they were getting a very good shooter.

Sam Quinn
October 22, 2024, 11:46 PM
Oct. 22, 2024, 7:46 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Shot-selection vs. shotmaking

The Knicks haven't missed a shot yet... but they're losing. This is one of the many ways Boston punishes its opponents. The Knicks are 4-for-4 from the field, but they haven't attempted a 3-pointer yet. The Celtics have missed two shots, but made three 3-pointers, and are therefore up 11-8. Boston is by far the highest-volume 3-point shooting team in the NBA. The math is always in their favor.

Sam Quinn
October 22, 2024, 11:43 PM
Oct. 22, 2024, 7:43 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Celtics immediately ignoring Josh Hart

Something to keep in mind for the Knicks: Josh Hart is the only poor shooter in the starting lineup, and one strategic wrinkle we've seen teams take against similar opponents is putting their centers on them so that their biggest player is freer to offer help. Sure enough, Boston has Al Horford on Josh Hart, and they're igoring him off of the ball. Hart's ability to make open 3's is going to be essential for New York's success this season.

Sam Quinn
October 22, 2024, 11:39 PM
Oct. 22, 2024, 7:39 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

What's up with Bridges' shot?

Mikal Bridges will make his Knicks debut Tuesday night. It's a big night as the star wing gets reunited on the court some of his ex-Villanova teammates. But Knicks fans (and other fans) will be paying close attention to Bridges' jumper. It hadn't looked right in the prseason, and the clips from warm-ups tonight have not been, uh, promising.

Here's more, including Bridges' explanation about changing his shot.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Welcome to the 2024-25 NBA season

The NBA is back. We're about 45 minutes from tip-off between the Celtics and Knicks at TD Garden. The reigning champs are about to raise a banner and get their rings, and then it's down to business.

One question at the top of many fans' minds: Will the Celtics repeat? Boston enters as the favorite to win it all again in 2025, but no team has won back-to-back NBA titles since the Warriors in 2017 and 2018.

CBS Sports experts made their Finals predictions -- and picked how they think each conference will finish, 1-15, before tip-off. The Celtics were the most popular title pick, but they certainly have competition.

NBA predictions: Expert picks for Finals winner, regular-season standings with Celtics, Thunder as favorites
Brad Botkin
NBA predictions: Expert picks for Finals winner, regular-season standings with Celtics, Thunder as favorites

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    0:44

    Breaking News: Joel Embiid, Paul George Out For Opener vs. Bucks On Wednesday

  • Image thumbnail
    2:33

    Celtics Ready To Begin Title Defense Against Knicks

  • Image thumbnail
    2:47

    Lakers Open NBA Season With Timberwolves

  • Image thumbnail
    0:25

    Report: Jalen Suggs, Magic Agree To 5-Year, $150.5M Extension

  • Image thumbnail
    0:18

    NBA Preseason Highlights: Hornets at Pacers (10/17)

  • Image thumbnail
    0:49

    NBA Preseason Highlights: Timberwolves at Bulls (10/16)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:19

    Chauncey Billups and Vince Carter Inducted Into The 2024 Naismith Hall Of Fame

  • Image thumbnail
    2:57

    Paul George Makes 76ers Debut vs. Bucks On October 23rd

  • Image thumbnail
    2:30

    Klay Thompson Visits Warriors On November 12th

  • Image thumbnail
    1:19

    Peak Performance, Presented by Shell: LeBron James

  • Image thumbnail
    1:19

    Summer League Recap: Donovan Clingan Notches Double-Double Against Hornets

  • Image thumbnail
    2:43

    Summer League Recap: Pistons' Ron Holland II Scores 20 In Loss To Knicks

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    Summer League Recap: Jared McCain Struggles From The Floor In Win vs. Spurs

See All NBA Videos