Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Boston

Current Records: Los Angeles 23-26; Boston 35-15

What to Know

The Boston Celtics will play host again and welcome the Los Angeles Lakers to TD Garden, where tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday. Los Angeles will be strutting in after a victory while the Celtics will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Boston fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the New York Knicks on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 120-117. Despite the loss, Boston got a solid performance out of power forward Jayson Tatum, who dropped a double-double on 35 points and 14 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles was able to grind out a solid win over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, winning 113-104. It was another big night for Los Angeles' center Anthony Davis, who posted a double-double on 21 points and 12 boards in addition to four blocks.

The Celtics are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Boston against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past five consecutive games.

Boston's defeat took them down to 35-15 while Los Angeles' win pulled them up to 23-26. Allowing an average of 117.98 points per game, the Lakers haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $325.00

Odds

The Celtics are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Boston have won nine out of their last 15 games against Los Angeles.