Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Boston
Current Records: Los Angeles 23-26; Boston 35-15
What to Know
The Boston Celtics will play host again and welcome the Los Angeles Lakers to TD Garden, where tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday. Los Angeles will be strutting in after a victory while the Celtics will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Boston fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the New York Knicks on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 120-117. Despite the loss, Boston got a solid performance out of power forward Jayson Tatum, who dropped a double-double on 35 points and 14 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles was able to grind out a solid win over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, winning 113-104. It was another big night for Los Angeles' center Anthony Davis, who posted a double-double on 21 points and 12 boards in addition to four blocks.
The Celtics are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Boston against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past five consecutive games.
Boston's defeat took them down to 35-15 while Los Angeles' win pulled them up to 23-26. Allowing an average of 117.98 points per game, the Lakers haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ABC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $325.00
Odds
The Celtics are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 7-point favorite.
Over/Under: -108
Series History
Boston have won nine out of their last 15 games against Los Angeles.
- Dec 13, 2022 - Boston 122 vs. Los Angeles 118
- Dec 07, 2021 - Los Angeles 117 vs. Boston 102
- Nov 19, 2021 - Boston 130 vs. Los Angeles 108
- Apr 15, 2021 - Boston 121 vs. Los Angeles 113
- Jan 30, 2021 - Los Angeles 96 vs. Boston 95
- Feb 23, 2020 - Los Angeles 114 vs. Boston 112
- Jan 20, 2020 - Boston 139 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Mar 09, 2019 - Boston 120 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Feb 07, 2019 - Los Angeles 129 vs. Boston 128
- Jan 23, 2018 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Boston 107
- Nov 08, 2017 - Boston 107 vs. Los Angeles 96
- Mar 03, 2017 - Boston 115 vs. Los Angeles 95
- Feb 03, 2017 - Boston 113 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Apr 03, 2016 - Boston 107 vs. Los Angeles 100
- Dec 30, 2015 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Boston 104