Los Angeles @ Boston

Current Records: Los Angeles 14-6; Boston 10-7

After two games on the road, the Boston Celtics are heading back home. They will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday at TD Garden after having had a few days off. Boston will be seeking to avenge the 114-112 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Feb. 23 of last year.

It was close but no cigar for the Celtics as they fell 110-106 to the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. Boston's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of shooting guard Jaylen Brown, who had 24 points and five assists, and small forward Jayson Tatum, who had 25 points along with seven boards.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Los Angeles on Thursday, but luck did not. They lost to the Detroit Pistons on the road by a decisive 107-92 margin. The losing side was boosted by small forward LeBron James, who posted a double-double on 22 points and ten dimes in addition to seven rebounds.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which team bounces back.

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

The Lakers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Celtics, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -113

Boston have won six out of their last ten games against Los Angeles.