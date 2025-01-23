The Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers will renew their storied rivalry in a key matchup on Thursday night, the first of two meetings this season. Boston is coming off a 117-113 overtime win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, while the Lakers defeated the Washington Wizards 111-88 on Tuesday. The Celtics (31-13), who are first in the Atlantic Division, are 16-5 on the road this season. The Lakers (23-18), who are 4-0 against Atlantic Division foes this season, are 15-6 on their home floor.

Tip-off from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles is set for 10 p.m. ET. The Celtics are 5-point favorites in the latest Celtics vs. Lakers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 219.

Celtics vs. Lakers spread: Boston -5

Celtics vs. Lakers over/under: 219 points

Celtics vs. Lakers money line: Boston -192, Los Angeles +160

BOS: The Celtics are 2-5 against the spread in their last seven games

LAL: The Lakers are 2-4 against the spread in their last six games

Why the Celtics can cover

Small forward Jayson Tatum helps power the Boston offensive attack. In 36.3 minutes per game, he is averaging 27.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.3 steals. He has 19 double-doubles and one triple-double this season, including a 43-point, 15-rebound and 10-assist performance in a 123-98 win over the Chicago Bulls on Dec. 21. He scored 38 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in a 120-119 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Jan. 12.

Shooting guard Jaylen Brown is one of six Celtics averaging double-digit scoring. In 35.5 minutes, he is averaging 23.1 points, six rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.3 steals. He registered a near triple-double in a 119-115 overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. In that game, he scored 24 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and added eight assists in 43 minutes. See which team to pick here.

Why the Lakers can cover

Power forward Anthony Davis is one of five Los Angeles players scoring in double digits. Davis is averaging 25.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.3 steals in 34.9 minutes of action. He is connecting on 52.3% of his field goals and 78.2% of his free throws. He is coming off a 29-point, 16-rebound, five-assist and four-block performance in the win over the Wizards.

Small forward LeBron James is coming off a triple-double with 21 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds against Washington. He scored 25 points and dished out 11 assists with five rebounds in a 116-102 loss to the Clippers on Sunday. He had 29 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in a 102-101 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday. In 38 games, all starts, James is averaging 23.7 points, nine assists and 7.5 rebounds in 34.9 minutes. See which team to pick here.

