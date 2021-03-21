Who's Playing
Orlando @ Boston
Current Records: Orlando 14-27; Boston 20-21
What to Know
The Orlando Magic haven't won a game against the Boston Celtics since April 7 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. The Magic will take on Boston on the road at 3:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden. Orlando will be strutting in after a victory while Boston will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Orlando was able to grind out a solid win over the Brooklyn Nets this past Friday, winning 121-113. Among those leading the charge for Orlando was power forward Aaron Gordon, who shot 7-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 38 points and six boards.
Meanwhile, the Celtics ended up a good deal behind the Sacramento Kings when they played this past Friday, losing 107-96. The top scorer for Boston was shooting guard Jaylen Brown (19 points).
The Magic are expected to lose this next one by 8.5. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Orlando's victory brought them up to 14-27 while Boston's loss pulled them down to 20-21. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Orlando comes into the matchup boasting the fewest fouls per game in the league at 16.9. On the other end of the spectrum, the Celtics are fifth worst in the league in fouls per game, with 20.9 on average. Keep an eye on whether or not foul trouble puts Boston in a difficult position.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: Fox SportsNet Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Celtics are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Boston have won 12 out of their last 18 games against Orlando.
- Jan 15, 2021 - Boston 124 vs. Orlando 97
- Aug 09, 2020 - Boston 122 vs. Orlando 119
- Feb 05, 2020 - Boston 116 vs. Orlando 100
- Jan 24, 2020 - Boston 109 vs. Orlando 98
- Apr 07, 2019 - Orlando 116 vs. Boston 108
- Jan 12, 2019 - Orlando 105 vs. Boston 103
- Oct 22, 2018 - Orlando 93 vs. Boston 90
- Mar 16, 2018 - Boston 92 vs. Orlando 83
- Jan 21, 2018 - Orlando 103 vs. Boston 95
- Nov 24, 2017 - Boston 118 vs. Orlando 103
- Nov 05, 2017 - Boston 104 vs. Orlando 88
- Mar 31, 2017 - Boston 117 vs. Orlando 116
- Jan 27, 2017 - Boston 128 vs. Orlando 98
- Dec 07, 2016 - Boston 117 vs. Orlando 87
- Mar 21, 2016 - Boston 107 vs. Orlando 96
- Jan 31, 2016 - Orlando 119 vs. Boston 114
- Jan 29, 2016 - Boston 113 vs. Orlando 94
- Nov 29, 2015 - Orlando 110 vs. Boston 91