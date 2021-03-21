Who's Playing

Orlando @ Boston

Current Records: Orlando 14-27; Boston 20-21

What to Know

The Orlando Magic haven't won a game against the Boston Celtics since April 7 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. The Magic will take on Boston on the road at 3:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden. Orlando will be strutting in after a victory while Boston will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Orlando was able to grind out a solid win over the Brooklyn Nets this past Friday, winning 121-113. Among those leading the charge for Orlando was power forward Aaron Gordon, who shot 7-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 38 points and six boards.

Meanwhile, the Celtics ended up a good deal behind the Sacramento Kings when they played this past Friday, losing 107-96. The top scorer for Boston was shooting guard Jaylen Brown (19 points).

The Magic are expected to lose this next one by 8.5. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Orlando's victory brought them up to 14-27 while Boston's loss pulled them down to 20-21. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Orlando comes into the matchup boasting the fewest fouls per game in the league at 16.9. On the other end of the spectrum, the Celtics are fifth worst in the league in fouls per game, with 20.9 on average. Keep an eye on whether or not foul trouble puts Boston in a difficult position.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: Fox SportsNet Florida

Odds

The Celtics are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Boston have won 12 out of their last 18 games against Orlando.