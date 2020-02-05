Celtics vs. Magic: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
How to watch Celtics vs. Magic basketball game
Who's Playing
Orlando @ Boston
Current Records: Orlando 22-28; Boston 34-15
What to Know
The Boston Celtics will take on the Orlando Magic at 7:30 p.m. ET tonight at TD Garden. The Celtics are coming into the contest hot, having won four in a row.
Boston beat the Atlanta Hawks 123-115 on Monday. Power forward Jayson Tatum and small forward Gordon Hayward were among the main playmakers for Boston as the former shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 28 points and seven rebounds and the latter had 24 points and six assists in addition to seven boards.
Meanwhile, you can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Orlando's strategy against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday. The Magic captured a comfortable 112-100 win over Charlotte. The top scorer for Orlando was center Nikola Vucevic (22 points).
The wins brought the Celtics up to 34-15 and Orlando to 22-28. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Boston enters the matchup with only 105.5 points allowed per game on average, good for second best in the league. But Orlando is even better: they come into the game boasting the fewest points allowed per game in the league at 104.6. We'll see if that edge gives the Magic a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $27.24
Odds
The Celtics are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 210
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Boston have won nine out of their last 15 games against Orlando.
- Jan 24, 2020 - Boston 109 vs. Orlando 98
- Apr 07, 2019 - Orlando 116 vs. Boston 108
- Jan 12, 2019 - Orlando 105 vs. Boston 103
- Oct 22, 2018 - Orlando 93 vs. Boston 90
- Mar 16, 2018 - Boston 92 vs. Orlando 83
- Jan 21, 2018 - Orlando 103 vs. Boston 95
- Nov 24, 2017 - Boston 118 vs. Orlando 103
- Nov 05, 2017 - Boston 104 vs. Orlando 88
- Mar 31, 2017 - Boston 117 vs. Orlando 116
- Jan 27, 2017 - Boston 128 vs. Orlando 98
- Dec 07, 2016 - Boston 117 vs. Orlando 87
- Mar 21, 2016 - Boston 107 vs. Orlando 96
- Jan 31, 2016 - Orlando 119 vs. Boston 114
- Jan 29, 2016 - Boston 113 vs. Orlando 94
- Nov 29, 2015 - Orlando 110 vs. Boston 91
