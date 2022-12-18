Who's Playing

Orlando @ Boston

Current Records: Orlando 10-20; Boston 22-8

What to Know

The Orlando Magic will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to TD Garden at 3 p.m. ET Sunday. They will be strutting in after a victory while the Boston Celtics will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Orlando is hoping for another win. They beat the Celtics 117-109 this past Friday. Orlando's center Moe Wagner was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 25 points in addition to eight boards.

Orlando have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the ten-point spread they are up against. They are currently six-for-six against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Orlando is now 10-20 while Boston sits at 22-8. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Orlando is stumbling into the game with the third fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 109.4 on average. The Celtics' offense has more to brag about, as they they rank first in the league when it comes to points per game, with 119.1 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: Bally Sports Florida

Odds

The Celtics are a big 10-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Boston have won 18 out of their last 25 games against Orlando.