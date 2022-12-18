Who's Playing
Orlando @ Boston
Current Records: Orlando 10-20; Boston 22-8
What to Know
The Orlando Magic will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to TD Garden at 3 p.m. ET Sunday. They will be strutting in after a victory while the Boston Celtics will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Orlando is hoping for another win. They beat the Celtics 117-109 this past Friday. Orlando's center Moe Wagner was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 25 points in addition to eight boards.
Orlando have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the ten-point spread they are up against. They are currently six-for-six against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Orlando is now 10-20 while Boston sits at 22-8. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Orlando is stumbling into the game with the third fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 109.4 on average. The Celtics' offense has more to brag about, as they they rank first in the league when it comes to points per game, with 119.1 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: Bally Sports Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $52.06
Odds
The Celtics are a big 10-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Boston have won 18 out of their last 25 games against Orlando.
- Dec 16, 2022 - Orlando 117 vs. Boston 109
- Oct 22, 2022 - Boston 126 vs. Orlando 120
- Feb 06, 2022 - Boston 116 vs. Orlando 83
- Jan 02, 2022 - Boston 116 vs. Orlando 111
- Nov 03, 2021 - Boston 92 vs. Orlando 79
- May 05, 2021 - Boston 132 vs. Orlando 96
- Mar 21, 2021 - Boston 112 vs. Orlando 96
- Jan 15, 2021 - Boston 124 vs. Orlando 97
- Aug 09, 2020 - Boston 122 vs. Orlando 119
- Feb 05, 2020 - Boston 116 vs. Orlando 100
- Jan 24, 2020 - Boston 109 vs. Orlando 98
- Apr 07, 2019 - Orlando 116 vs. Boston 108
- Jan 12, 2019 - Orlando 105 vs. Boston 103
- Oct 22, 2018 - Orlando 93 vs. Boston 90
- Mar 16, 2018 - Boston 92 vs. Orlando 83
- Jan 21, 2018 - Orlando 103 vs. Boston 95
- Nov 24, 2017 - Boston 118 vs. Orlando 103
- Nov 05, 2017 - Boston 104 vs. Orlando 88
- Mar 31, 2017 - Boston 117 vs. Orlando 116
- Jan 27, 2017 - Boston 128 vs. Orlando 98
- Dec 07, 2016 - Boston 117 vs. Orlando 87
- Mar 21, 2016 - Boston 107 vs. Orlando 96
- Jan 31, 2016 - Orlando 119 vs. Boston 114
- Jan 29, 2016 - Boston 113 vs. Orlando 94
- Nov 29, 2015 - Orlando 110 vs. Boston 91