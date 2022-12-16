Who's Playing
Orlando @ Boston
Current Records: Orlando 9-20; Boston 22-7
What to Know
The Orlando Magic have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Boston Celtics and are hoping to record their first win since April 7 of 2019. They will face off against one another at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at TD Garden. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Magic and Boston will really light up the scoreboard.
Orlando had enough points to win and then some against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, taking their game 135-124. Point guard Markelle Fultz and power forward Bol Bol were among the main playmakers for Orlando as the former had 16 points and nine assists along with seven boards and the latter had 21 points in addition to seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Boston ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Tuesday with a 122-118 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Power forward Jayson Tatum continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, shooting 5-for-10 from downtown and finishing with 44 points, six dimes and nine boards.
Orlando have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 13-point spread they are up against. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.
The wins brought the Magic up to 9-20 and the Celtics to 22-7. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Orlando is stumbling into the matchup with the third fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 109.1 on average. Boston's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the contest with 119.4 points per game on average, which is the best in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: Bally Sports Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $66.65
Odds
The Celtics are a big 13-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Boston have won 18 out of their last 24 games against Orlando.
- Oct 22, 2022 - Boston 126 vs. Orlando 120
- Feb 06, 2022 - Boston 116 vs. Orlando 83
- Jan 02, 2022 - Boston 116 vs. Orlando 111
- Nov 03, 2021 - Boston 92 vs. Orlando 79
- May 05, 2021 - Boston 132 vs. Orlando 96
- Mar 21, 2021 - Boston 112 vs. Orlando 96
- Jan 15, 2021 - Boston 124 vs. Orlando 97
- Aug 09, 2020 - Boston 122 vs. Orlando 119
- Feb 05, 2020 - Boston 116 vs. Orlando 100
- Jan 24, 2020 - Boston 109 vs. Orlando 98
- Apr 07, 2019 - Orlando 116 vs. Boston 108
- Jan 12, 2019 - Orlando 105 vs. Boston 103
- Oct 22, 2018 - Orlando 93 vs. Boston 90
- Mar 16, 2018 - Boston 92 vs. Orlando 83
- Jan 21, 2018 - Orlando 103 vs. Boston 95
- Nov 24, 2017 - Boston 118 vs. Orlando 103
- Nov 05, 2017 - Boston 104 vs. Orlando 88
- Mar 31, 2017 - Boston 117 vs. Orlando 116
- Jan 27, 2017 - Boston 128 vs. Orlando 98
- Dec 07, 2016 - Boston 117 vs. Orlando 87
- Mar 21, 2016 - Boston 107 vs. Orlando 96
- Jan 31, 2016 - Orlando 119 vs. Boston 114
- Jan 29, 2016 - Boston 113 vs. Orlando 94
- Nov 29, 2015 - Orlando 110 vs. Boston 91