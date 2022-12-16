Who's Playing

Orlando @ Boston

Current Records: Orlando 9-20; Boston 22-7

What to Know

The Orlando Magic have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Boston Celtics and are hoping to record their first win since April 7 of 2019. They will face off against one another at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at TD Garden. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Magic and Boston will really light up the scoreboard.

Orlando had enough points to win and then some against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, taking their game 135-124. Point guard Markelle Fultz and power forward Bol Bol were among the main playmakers for Orlando as the former had 16 points and nine assists along with seven boards and the latter had 21 points in addition to seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Boston ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Tuesday with a 122-118 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Power forward Jayson Tatum continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, shooting 5-for-10 from downtown and finishing with 44 points, six dimes and nine boards.

Orlando have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 13-point spread they are up against. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought the Magic up to 9-20 and the Celtics to 22-7. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Orlando is stumbling into the matchup with the third fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 109.1 on average. Boston's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the contest with 119.4 points per game on average, which is the best in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $66.65

Odds

The Celtics are a big 13-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Boston have won 18 out of their last 24 games against Orlando.