Celtics vs. Magic odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 5 predictions from advanced model on 34-18 run

The Orlando Magic face a tough challenge on the road against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday evening. In addition to the unfriendly atmosphere, the Magic will be short-handed, entering tonight's contest without Jonathan Isaac (knee), DJ Augustin (knee) and Al-Farouq Aminu (knee). On the Boston side, there are also injury questions, with Daniel Theis (ankle) already ruled out and both Kemba Walker (knee) and Marcus Smart (quad) questionable to appear.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden. Sportsbooks list the Celtics as 7.5-point home favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 209.5 in the latest Magic vs. Celtics odds. Before you make any Celtics vs. Magic picks, check out the NBA predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $3,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 16 on a blistering 34-18 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Magic vs. Celtics. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Celtics vs. Magic:

Magic vs. Celtics spread: Celtics -7.5

Magic vs. Celtics over-under: 209.5 points

Magic vs. Celtics money line: Celtics -323, Magic +256

ORL: The Magic are 1-5 against the spread in their last six contests.

BOS: The Celtics are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games.

Why the Magic can cover

The model understands that the Magic are fighting an uphill battle in some respects, but the visitors do have strengths to rely on. The Magic do a fantastic job at avoiding turnovers offensively, helping to mitigate some of their questionable metrics in the shooting department.

On the defensive end, Orlando trends toward elite, ranking in the top-10 of the NBA in turnover rate and defensive rebounding. The Magic are also one of the five best teams in the league at keeping opponents off the free throw line, diminishing the ability of their opponents to generate easy points. In addition, the Magic feature the top-ranked scoring defense in the NBA, allowing their opponents to score just 104.6 points per game.

Why the Celtics can cover

Even so, Orlando isn't a lock to cover the Magic vs. Celtics spread. That's because the Celtics are terrifying at home, posting a 20-5 record at TD Garden this season. Even if Boston's backcourt options are unavailable, the Celtics are a strong team on both ends of the floor. Boston can rely on elite offensive rebounding to generate second-chance opportunities, with the Celtics also doing a good job in ball security.

Defensively, the Celtics can clamp down on a shaky offense from Orlando, with the Magic entering as the team with the worst shooting efficiency in the NBA. Boston's roster is also strong from top to bottom, with the home team set up well to withstand injury shortcomings. Plus, the Celtics are 15-3 in their last 18 games at home against the Magic.

How to make Celtics vs. Magic picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total. It says Orlando's Nikola Vucevic and Aaron Gordon will out-perform their scoring averages, while Boston will have five players score in double figures. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that hits in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Celtics vs. Magic? And which side of the spread hits in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Magic vs. Celtics spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.