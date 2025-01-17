A Friday Eastern Conference battle features the Orlando Magic (23-19) and the Boston Celtics (28-12). The Magic have dropped three of their last four games. On Wednesday, the Milwaukee Bucks beat Orlando 122-93. Meanwhile, Boston is coming off a loss as well. The Toronto Raptors beat the Celtics 110-97. Jalen Suggs (back), Gary Harris (hamstring), Franz Wagner (reconditioning) and Goga Bitadze (concussion) are among the players ruled out for Orlando.

Tipoff from TD Garden in Boston is at 7 p.m. ET. Boston is a 12.5-point favorite in the latest Celtics vs. Magic odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 210.5. Before locking in any Magic vs. Celtics picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 13 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 135-97 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning well over $3,000. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Magic vs. Celtics 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Magic vs. Celtics:

Magic vs. Celtics spread: Boston -12.5

Magic vs. Celtics over/under: 210.5 points

Magic vs. Celtics money line: Boston -735, Orlando +519

ORL: The Magic are 22-19-1 against the spread this season

BOS: The Celtics are 15-24-1 against the spread this season

Magic vs. Celtics picks: See picks at SportsLine

Magic vs. Celtics streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Celtics can cover

Forward Jayson Tatum is a smooth ball handler and playmaker for the Celtics. He is fifth in the NBA in points (27.7) with 9.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. On Jan. 12 against the New Orleans Pelicans, Tatum had 38 points, 11 rebounds and one steal. This was the 17th game with 30-plus points this season for Tatum.

Guard Jaylen Brown continues to be an athletic ball handler and difference maker. Brown logs 23.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game. The 28-year-old has scored 20-plus points in six of his last 10 games. In the Jan. 10 contest against the Sacramento Kings, Brown had 28 points and five assists. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Magic can cover

Forward Paolo Banchero recently returned to the lineup and gives Orlando a three-level scorer. In eight games this season, Banchero is averaging 27.6 points, eight rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. He's scored 20-plus in three straight games. On Jan. 10 against the Bucks, Banchero had 34 points, seven rebounds and went 5-of-8 from downtown.

Guard Cole Anthony has been a consistent force lately. In January, Anthony averages 15.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He's dropped double-digit points in six straight games. On Jan, 12 versus the 76ers, the 24-year-old finished with 27 points, three rebounds, and four assists. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Magic vs. Celtics picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Magic vs. Celtics and is leaning Over the total, projecting 212 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in almost 70% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Magic vs. Celtics on Friday, and which side of the spread hits in almost 70% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Magic vs. Celtics spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.