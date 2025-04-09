A potential Eastern Conference playoff preview is on tap on Wednesday's NBA schedule as the Boston Celtics visit the Orlando Magic. Boston (59-20) is a league-best 33-7 on the road and locked into the No. 2 seed in the East, while Orlando (39-40) is 21-19 at home and the current No. 7 seed and locked into the NBA Play-In Tournament. If Orlando emerges from the play-in with the 7-seed, then these teams would meet in the first round. These teams split their two meetings earlier this season, with the home team winning each.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET from the Kia Center in Orlando, Fla. The Magic are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Celtics vs. Magic odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 206.5.

Magic vs. Celtics spread: Orlando -6.5 at Bet365 Sportsbook

Magic vs. Celtics over/under: 206.5 points

Magic vs. Celtics money line: Orlando -254, Boston +206

BOS: The Celtics are 38-41 against the spread (ATS) in 2024-25

ORL: The Magic are 39-40 versus the line this season

Why the Celtics can cover

On Tuesday, the Celtics needed a bit of extra time to put away the Knicks as they skirted past the New York Knicks 119-117 in overtime, giving Boston its third straight victory. Jayson Tatum hit the game-tying 3-pointer with three seconds left in regulation to force the extra period, and he finished with 32 points, seven rebounds and five assists. However, Tatum was outdone by former Knick, Kristaps Porzingis, who led Boston with 34 points, which was a season-high, while he knocked down eight 3-pointers, which tied a career-high.

All of the offensive metrics in this matchup favor the Celtics, who lead the league in made 3-pointers, rank second in offensive rating, commit the second-fewest turnovers per game and rank third in 2-point percentage. Meanwhile, Orlando has one of the NBA's worst offenses, ranking last in made 3-pointers and 3-point percentage while averaging the second-fewest points per game. Additionally, Boston is 7-3 ATS over its last 10 games. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Magic can cover

Meanwhile, the Magic waltzed into their matchup on Tuesday with two straight wins, but they left with three. They walked away with a 119-112 victory over the Atlanta Hawks, giving Orlando a two-game cushion for the No. 7 seed over the 8-seed Hawks. Paolo Banchero dropped a double-double with 33 points and 10 boards, while Wendell Carter Jr. had a complete stat line with 17 points, nine rebounds, six steals, three blocks and two assists.

With the Cleveland Cavaliers winning on Tuesday, they clinched the No. 1 seed in the East, meaning Boston is locked into the No. 2 seed. Thus, the Celtics have very little reason to play their regulars, especially coming on the second night of a back-to-back. Orlando is also on the back end of a back-to-back, but it's not yet locked into the No. 7 seed, which is the most advantageous of the play-in seedings. Also, Orlando has taken care of business both on the scoreboard and versus the line in recent home matchups with the Celtics, going 3-1 outright and 4-0 ATS over the last four home meetings. See which team to back at SportsLine.

