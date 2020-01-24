Celtics vs. Magic odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 24 predictions from advanced computer model

The Boston Celtics will take on the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at the Amway Center. Orlando is 21-24 overall and 13-9 at home, while Boston is 29-14 overall and 8-8 on the road. The Magic have lost three of their past four games. The Celtics are aiming for a third consecutive victory. Orlando is favored by one point in the latest Magic vs. Celtics odds, while the over-under is set at 212.5. Before entering any Celtics vs. Magic picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Orlando was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as the Magic fell 120-114 to Oklahoma City. One thing holding the Magic back was the mediocre play of Evan Fournier; he finished with 12 points on 5-for-12 shooting and turned the ball over seven times in his 35 minutes on the court. Nikola Vucevic had 24 points and 11 rebounds and Terrence Ross scored 26 points off the bench.

Meanwhile, Boston made easy work of Memphis on Wednesday in a 119-95 win. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Boston had established a 99-63 advantage. The Celtics led by as many as 38 points in the fourth quarter.

Jayson Tatum suffered a groin injury against the Grizzlies and is questionable for tonight. Jaylen Brown (ankle) is also questionable, while Enes Kanter (hip) has been ruled out.

Orlando has won four of the last five meetings with the Celtics.

The Magic rank first in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 104.3 on average. The Celtics enter the matchup with only 105.4 points allowed per game on average, third best in the league.

