The Boston Celtics visit the Orlando Magic on Wednesday evening. Boston is 34-31 this season and aiming to secure a top-six seed in the Eastern Conference. Orlando is just 21-44 and looking to play spoiler in this home tilt. Jaylen Brown (ankle) is out for Boston, with Tristan Thompson (pectoral) listed as questionable. Terrence Ross (back), Chuma Okeke (ankle), Michael Carter-Williams (ankle) and Otto Porter Jr. (foot) are out for Orlando.

Celtics vs. Magic spread: Celtics -9

Celtics vs. Magic over-under: 218.5 points

Celtics vs. Magic money line: Celtics -440, Magic +360

BOS: The Celtics are 4-6 against the spread in the last 10 games

ORL: The Magic are 3-7 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Celtics can cover



Boston is an above-average team on both ends of the floor, out-scoring opponents by more than a point per 100 possessions for the season. The Celtics are No. 2 in the NBA in offensive rebounding, grabbing 29.2 percent of their own missed shots. Boston is also above-average in both effective field goal percentage (54.2 percent) and true shooting percentage (57.5 percent), with a top-10 mark in 3-point shooting at 37.4 percent.

On the defensive side, the Celtics are a top-five team in points allowed in the paint (44.4 per game), and they are above the NBA's average in steals (7.8 per game) and blocks (5.2 per game). Boston is also facing an Orlando team that is one of the worst offensive units in the NBA by most statistical measures. The Magic are just 29th in offensive rating, with the worst shooting efficiency profile in the league. Orlando is also battling severe injury issues, leaving a shorthanded roster, and Boston is highly motivated in the midst of a playoff push.

Why the Magic can cover

Orlando does an excellent job taking care of the ball. The Magic commit only 12.8 turnovers per game, a top-five mark in the NBA, and Steve Clifford's system has been profitable in getting the most of the talent available. In this matchup, Orlando is facing a Boston team that has some defensive weaknesses. The Celtics allow opponents to shoot 37.4 percent from 3-point range, and Boston is a bottom-five team in preventing free throw attempts. Opponents generate 23.4 free throw attempts per game, and that could help Orlando to balance the scales.

Defensively, the Magic lead the entire NBA in foul avoidance, committing only 17.0 fouls per game, and they are No. 2 in free throw attempts allowed at only 18.9 per game. Orlando protects the rim well, allowing only 46.6 points per game in the paint, and the Magic are excellent on the defensive glass. They grab 74.5 percent of available rebounds, landing in the top eight of the NBA, and they are a top-five team in preventing second-chance points, giving up only 11.5 points per game after misses.

