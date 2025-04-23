The second-seeded and defending NBA champion Boston Celtics will look to take a commanding lead in the series when they battle the seventh-seeded Orlando Magic in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference first-round matchup on Wednesday. Boston rolled to a 103-86 win in Game 1 on Sunday. The Magic (41-41), who have won five of their last seven games, are 19-23 on the road in 2025. The Celtics (61-21), who have a plus-9.1 point differential this season, are 29-13 on their home court. Small forward Jayson Tatum (wrist) is doubtful for the game.

Tipoff from TD Garden in Boston is set for 7 p.m. ET. This is the fourth postseason series between the teams, with Orlando owning a 2-1 series lead all-time. The Celtics are 10.5-point favorites in the latest Magic vs. Celtics odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 197.5. The Celtics are -500 on the money line (risk $500 to win $100), while the Magic are +380 (risk $100 to win $380).

Magic vs. Celtics spread: Boston -10.5 at DraftKings

Magic vs. Celtics over/under: 197.5 points

Magic vs. Celtics money line: Boston -535, Orlando +400

ORL: The Magic have hit the game total under in 48 of their last 78 games (+15.00 units)

BOS: The Celtics have hit the team total under in 60 of their last 89 games (+27.30 units)

Why the Celtics can cover

Point guard Derrick White went off in the Game 1 win, scoring 30 points, while adding four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal. He has been a solid option on offense, averaging 16.4 points, 4.8 assists and 4.5 rebounds in 76 starts during the regular season. He has reached double-digit scoring in 34 consecutive games, and has registered four double-doubles on the season. In 17 career games against Orlando, White is averaging 12.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 29 minutes.

Also powering the Celtics is shooting guard Jaylen Brown. In two regular-season games against the Magic, Brown averaged 27.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, five assists and three steals in 35 minutes. He poured in 16 points, while adding five rebounds, two assists and two steals in the Game 1 win. In 63 games, all starts, he averaged 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals in 34.3 minutes.

Why the Magic can cover

Power forward Paolo Banchero registered a double-double in the series opener. In 42 minutes of action, he scored 36 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, dished out four assists, made one steal and added one block. In 46 games this season, all starts, he averaged 25.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 34.4 minutes. He had 11 regular-season double-doubles this season and has 44 in his career, including the playoffs.

Also helping power the Magic is small forward Franz Wagner. He scored 23 points, with five assists, three rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 36 minutes in the Game 1 loss. Wagner was dominant during the regular season, averaging 24.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 60 games, all starts. The fourth-year veteran registered a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds in 34 minutes in a 120-95 win over the Atlanta Hawks in the April 15 play-in game.

