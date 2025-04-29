The defending NBA champion Boston Celtics will look to close out their first-round Eastern Conference series with the Orlando Magic when they meet in Game 5 in the 2025 NBA playoffs on Tuesday. Boston took a 3-1 series lead with a 107-98 win at Orlando on Sunday. The Magic (41-41), who have lost in the first round five times since reaching the Eastern Conference finals in 2009-2010, have won two of three previous playoff series against Boston. The Celtics (61-21), who have reached the NBA Finals in two of the past three seasons, have won four of the past six games against Orlando this year.

Tipoff from TD Garden in Boston is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. Boston is 11-10 against Orlando all-time in the postseason. The Celtics are 11.5-point favorites in the latest Celtics vs. Magic odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 196. The Celtics are -662 on the money line (risk $662 to win $100), while the Magic are +480 (risk $100 to win $480). Before making any Magic vs. Celtics picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters the second full week of the 2025 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 156-116 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $4,000. It is also 22-11 (67%) on top-rated NBA against-the-spread picks this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Magic vs. Celtics 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Celtics vs. Magic:

Celtics vs. Magic spread: Boston -11.5 at DraftKings

Celtics vs. Magic over/under: 196 points

Celtics vs. Magic money line: Boston -662, Orlando +480

ORL: The Magic have hit the game total under in 49 of their last 81 games (+13.80 units)

BOS: The Celtics have hit the money line in 28 of their last 34 games (+15.35 units)

Celtics vs. Magic picks: See picks at SportsLine

Celtics vs. Magic streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Celtics can cover

Small forward Jayson Tatum has registered a pair of double-doubles in the series, including in Game 4. In Sunday's win over the Magic, he poured in 37 points, while grabbing 14 rebounds, dishing out three assists and making three steals. He had 17 points, 14 rebounds and four assists in a 103-86 win in Game 1. In three postseason games, he is averaging 30 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals in 40.7 minutes.

Shooting guard Jaylen Brown, who is listed as questionable (knee), has dominated in the series. In the Game 4 win on Sunday, he scored 21 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and made two steals. He had 36 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in a 109-100 win in Game 2. In four playoff starts this season, Brown is averaging 23 points, eight rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals in 36.8 minutes. He is connecting on 49.2% of his field goals, including 42.9% from 3-point range, and 88.9% of his free throws. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Magic can cover

Orlando has a one-two scoring punch with power forward Paolo Banchero and small forward Franz Wagner. Banchero is averaging 32 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and one block in 38.5 minutes. In Sunday's loss to the Celtics, he scored 31 points, while adding seven rebounds, three assists and one block. He recorded a double-double in Game 1, scoring 36 points, while adding 11 rebounds and four assists.

Wagner has scored at least 23 points in all four games in the series. In Friday's 95-93 win in Game 3, he scored 32 points, while adding eight assists, seven rebounds and two steals. He had 24 points, seven assists and six rebounds on Sunday. In four games this postseason, he is averaging 26 points, six assists, five rebounds and 1.3 steals in 38.5 minutes. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Celtics vs. Magic picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Magic vs. Celtics 10,000 times and is leaning Over the total, projecting 206 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in 60% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Celtics vs. Magic, and which side of the spread hits in 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Magic vs. Celtics spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.