The seventh-seeded Orlando Magic will battle the second-seeded and defending NBA champion Boston Celtics in Game 1 of their best-of-seven Eastern Conference first-round matchup on Sunday. Orlando earned the No. 7 seed in the 2025 NBA playoff bracket with a 120-95 win over the Atlanta Hawks in a play-in tournament game last Tuesday. The Magic (41-41), who won the Southeast Division title, are 19-22 on the road this season. The Celtics (61-21), who won the Atlantic Division, are 28-13 on their home court.

Tip-off from TD Garden in Boston is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Celtics are 13.5-point favorites in the latest Magic vs. Celtics odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 205.5.

Magic vs. Celtics spread: Boston -13.5 at DraftKings

Magic vs. Celtics over/under: 205.5 points

Magic vs. Celtics money line: Orlando +650, Boston -1000

ORL: Magic have hit the game total under in 47 of their last 77 games (+14.00 units)

BOS: Celtics have hit the money line in 25 of their last 30 games (+14.60 units)

Why the Celtics can cover

Small forward Jayson Tatum leads the Boston offense. In 72 games, all starts, he is averaging 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals in 36.4 minutes. In one game against Orlando this season, Tatum poured in 30 points, while adding six rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 35 minutes of action. He registered a double-double in a 117-103 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on March 31, scoring 25 points, while grabbing 14 rebounds and dishing out two assists.

Shooting guard Jaylen Brown also powers the Celtics' attack. In 63 games, all starts, he is averaging 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals in 34.3 minutes. In two games against the Magic this year, he averaged 27.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, five assists and three steals in 35 minutes. He has been limited by a knee injury the past couple of weeks, but is expected to be in the starting lineup.

Why the Magic can cover

Power forward Paolo Banchero is coming off a near double-double in the play-in win over the Hawks on Tuesday. In 33 minutes of action, he scored 17 points, while grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out seven assists. In two games against Boston this season, he averaged 18 points, five assists and four rebounds in 29 minutes. In 46 regular-season games, all starts, he averaged 25.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 34.4 minutes.

Also leading Orlando is small forward Franz Wagner. In 60 games in 2024-25, all starts, he is averaging 24.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 33.7 minutes. He registered a double-double in the play-in game win over Atlanta, scoring 13 points, while grabbing 13 rebounds, dishing out three assists and making two steals. In one appearance against Boston, he scored 23 points, while adding eight rebounds, two assists and two steals.

