The series shifts to Kia Center as the 7-seed Orlando Magic host the 2-seed Boston Celtics in Game 3 on Friday in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs. The Celtics defended their home court, winning the first two games at TD Garden. In Game 2, Boston topped the Magic 109-100. They are up 2-0 in the first round for the third time in the last four postseasons. Meanwhile, Orlando is down 0-2 for the second straight postseason. Jayson Tatum (wrist) is doubtful for the Celtics.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET from the Kia Center in Orlando. The Celtics are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Celtics vs. Magic odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points is 197.5. Boston is at -218 on the money line (risk $218 to win $100), while Orlando is at +180 (risk $100 to win $180). Before locking in any Celtics vs. Magic picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Celtics vs. Magic spread: Boston -5.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Celtics vs. Magic over/under: 197.5 points

Celtics vs. Magic money line: Boston -199, Orlando +165

BOS: Celtics are 39-44-1 against the spread this season

ORL: Magic are 42-42-1 against the spread this season

Why the Celtics can cover

Guard Jaylen Brown continues to be a smooth shot creator who can score from all three levels on the court. Through the first two games, Brown leads the team in scoring (26) with 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game. In Wednesday's win over Orlando, Brown racked up 36 points, 10 boards and five assists.

Guard Derrick White is a two-way threat in the backcourt with a knock-down perimeter jumper. White is averaging 23.5 points, five rebounds and 3.5 assists per game in the first two games. In his previous outing, the 30-year-old finished with 17 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Why the Magic can cover

Forward Paolo Banchero excels all across the floor as a scorer due to his touch and length. Banchero is putting up a team-best 34 points with 10 rebounds and 5.5 assists in the first two games of the series. The Duke product has scored 30-plus points in back-to-back games. On Wednesday, he logged 32 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and two blocks.

Forward Franz Wagner is an additional playmaker for the Magic. Wagner is putting up 24 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game this series. The Michigan product has scored 20-plus points in 14 of his last 15 games. In his last contest, Wagner finished with 25 points, four rebounds and four assists.

