The Boston Celtics visit the Orlando Magic for a Monday night battle at Amway Center. Boston enters on a nine-game winning streak with a 35-12 overall record. Orlando is 17-29 overall and 11-12 at home. Jonathan Isaac (reconditioning) is listed as questionable for the Magic, and he could return to action for the first time since Aug. 2, 2020. Chuma Okeke (knee) is out for Orlando. Marcus Smart (ankle) and Malcolm Brogdon (personal) are out for the Celtics, with Robert Williams III (knee) listed as questionable.

Celtics vs. Magic spread: Celtics -7

Celtics vs. Magic over/under: 232 points

Celtics vs. Magic money line: Celtics -305, Magic +240

BOS: The Celtics are 13-11 against the spread in road games

ORL: The Magic are 14-9 against the spread in home games

Why the Celtics can cover



Boston has the best record (35-12) in the NBA, and the Celtics also out-score opponents by 6.6 points per 100 possessions, the best net rating in the league this season. The Celtics are rock-solid on defense, posting a top-five mark in overall efficiency, but Boston's defense is even better behind Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Tatum is averaging 31.2 points per game, No. 3 in the NBA, and he averages 8.5 rebounds per game with a 61% true shooting mark.

Brown adds 26.9 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, and they are the centerpieces of a top-three offense that is scoring more than 1.17 points per possession. The Celtics lead the NBA in free throw accuracy at 83.1%, and Boston ranks in the top eight in 2-point shooting (56.8%) and 3-point shooting (37.1%). Boston is elite in ball security, committing only 13.4 turnovers per game, and the Celtics also average 26.7 assists per game with quality ball movement leading to top-tier shot selection.

Why the Magic can cover

Orlando is led by a pair of dynamic young forwards in Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Banchero is the Rookie of the Year frontrunner, averaging 20.7 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. Wagner is generating 20.5 points per game on 49.2% shooting with 37.1% from 3-point range. Orlando is in the top 10 of the NBA in free throw creation (25.2 attempts per game) and free throw accuracy (79.4%), and the Magic should benefit from a Boston defense that creates only 13.1 turnovers per game.

On defense, the Magic are stingy against opposing 3-point shooters, giving up only 34.4% shooting, and Orlando is in the top ten of the NBA in points allowed in the paint (48.6 per game). The Magic are also above-average in free throw prevention (23.5 attempts allowed per game) and defensive rebound rate (72.1%).

