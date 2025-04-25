Celtics vs. Magic schedule, odds, game times, NBA playoff updates: Where to watch Game 3, stream series
The Celtics start their title defense with a first-round playoff series against the Magic
The Boston Celtics are back in the NBA playoffs and will try to defend their title in 2025. Up first for the reigning champs is a first-round series against the Orlando Magic and Boston took care of business at home to kick things off by winning Game 1, 103-86, on Sunday and following that up with a 109-100 victory in Game 2 on Wednesday. The series shifts to Orlando for Game 3 on Friday.
The Celtics went 61-21 in the regular season, finishing second in the Eastern Conference behind the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Magic, meanwhile, earned the No. 7 seed in the East bracket with their Play-In Tournament win over the Atlanta Hawks.
The Celtics were dominant as expected in the regular season, and they went 29-6 in their last 35 games. Jayson Tatum appears headed to his fourth consecutive All-NBA First Team selection after scoring 26.8 points per game. The Celtics had five players average at least 14 points per game in the regular season: Tatum, Jayson Brown, Kristaps Porziņģis, Derrick White and Sixth Man of the Year favorite Payton Pritchard. Boston cruised through the East playoffs last season, going a combined 12-2 against the Heat, Cavaliers and Pacers.
The Magic finished 41-41 in an up-and-down regular season. Orlando started the season 15-7 and was six games under .500 as late as March 19, but the team finished the season winning nine of its final 12 games. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner both dealt with injuries along the way, but they were great when they were on the court. Banchero averaged 25.9 points per game in 46 games, while Wagner averaged 24.2 points in 60 appearances.
Celtics vs. Magic schedule
All times Eastern
Game 1: Celtics 103, Magic 86
Game 2: Celtics 109, Magic 100
Game 3: Friday, April 25 | Celtics at Magic | 7 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Game 4: Sunday, April 27 | Celtics at Magic | 7 p.m., TNT/Max
*Game 5: Tuesday, April 29 | Magic at Celtics | Time/TV TBD
*Game 6: Thursday, May 1 | Celtics at Magic | Time/TV TBD
*Game 7: Saturday, May 3 | Magic at Celtics | Time/TV TBD
*if necessary
Celtics vs. Magic odds
Odds via FanDuel
- Series odds: Celtics -30000, Magic +4000
- Game 3 odds: Celtics -5.5, O/U: 198
CBS Sports will have updates and analysis below throughout the Celtics-Magic series.
Jayson Tatum 'doubtful' for Friday's Game 3
🚨 Game 2 final: Celtics 109, Magic 100
The Magic battled, but the Celtics were able to take a 2-0 series lead without Jayson Tatum
The Boston Celtics will carry a 2-0 series lead into Orlando when they take on the Magic for Game 3 of this series on Friday.
It was a far better effort in Game 2 from the Magic, who got more help out of their role players to assist Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Celtics, who were without Jayson Tatum due to a wrist injury he suffered in Game 1. Jaylen Brown finished with 36 points, while Kristaps Porzingis tacked on 20 points of his own. Sixth Man of the Year Payton Pritchard added 14 points off the bench, and Derrick White came alive in the fourth quarter to put just enough distance between them and the Magic.
The Magic played excellent defense down the stretch in the fourth quarter, but just couldn't make enough shots on the other end to put a dent in Boston's lead. That's been the tale of this series so far: Orlando plays solid defense but can't make it count on the other end.
It's an issue that plagued the Magic in the regular season, as they ranked 27th on offense, but employed the second-best defense in the league. The Magic need their role players to step up in Game 3 if they want to make this a competitive series, otherwise they could be looking at a sweep by week's end.
Kristaps Porzingis left bloody by Goga Bitadze elbow
Orlando Magic big man Goga Bitadze was given a Flagrant 1 foul after elbowing Kristaps Porzingis in the forehead late in the third quarter. On first watch it didn't look like the officials would upgrade the foul, but upon review, Bitadze flailed his arm back to make contact with Porzingis' head, causing him to hit the ground and bleed almost immediately from his forehead.
Porzingis went straight back to the locker room with blood streaming down his face, then returned shortly after with a big bandage on his forehead to shoot two technical free throws, which he went 1-2 from the line to put his team up 78-66. He then went back to the locker room to receive further medical attention before returning to the floor in the fourth quarter.
Porzingis received five stitches, according to TNT's Stephanie Ready.
Halftime: Celtics 50, Magic 47
The Magic, trailing the Celtics 0-1 in the series, ended the first half of Game 2 on a 21-12 run and find themselves trailing the defending NBA champions by just three points at halftime. Credit Orlando's defense, which has held the Celtics to just 25% from 3-point range while consistently forcing Boston into tough shots. The Celtics have also just missed some great looks, but the Magic have done a great job of not letting guys get into rhythm easily. The low-scoring affair through two quarters favors the Magic, whose one-two punch of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner have paced the team so far.
For Boston, Jayson Tatum didn't suit up for the game as he's dealing with a wrist injury, which meant the Celtics would need to find production elsewhere. That's come from Kristaps Porzingis, who has 15 points, and Jaylen Brown, who has 14.
As the second half starts, if Orlando wants to have a chance at evening up this series, they'll need to limit the fouls.
In the first half, the Celtics attempted 23 free throws, compared to just the 10 Orlando took. That discrepancy was a major difference maker in the first half.
Celtics star Jayson Tatum out for Game 2
The Celtics have listed Tatum out for Game 2 against the Orlando Magic. He was listed as doubtful heading into Wednesday night's contest, and has now been downgraded to out. He was not on the floor for pregame warmups like he typically is, and while coach Joe Mazzulla kept it close to the vest during pregame availability, saying Tatum's still "day-to-day," the latest injury report has him out.
Tatum hurt his wrist in the fourth quarter of Boston's Game 1 win against the Magic on Sunday. He landed awkwardly on it following a drive to the rim that was met by contact with Orlando's Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Wendell Carter Jr. After the fall, Tatum remained in the game, but it was clear as the quarter progressed he was favoring that right wrist.
The All-Star forward said after the game that his wrist was "throbbing for a second,", but then "it kind of went away." He received X-rays on the wrist, and judging by the fact that he wasn't immediately ruled out for Game 2 it suggests that those scans came back clean.
While the Celtics would obviously rather have Tatum out there, sitting him against the Magic is the smart move. The Celtics are coming off a 17-point win in Game 1, and could very well win this series without Tatum. Resting him now to get that wrist fully healthy for a long postseason run is a better plan than risking further injury by putting him out there right now.
With Tatum out, that means Jaylen Brown will be the focus of Boston's offense. He's played that role many times with the Celtics, and his performance on last year's championship squad earned him Finals MVP, so he's certainly prepared to take on that role.
🚨 Game 1 Final: Celtics 101, Magic 86
Celtics begin title defense with comfortable win over Magic
The Celtics went into halftime trailing the Magic by one on Sunday afternoon, but dominated the second half to cruise to a 15-point victory in Game 1 and take a 1-0 series lead.
This game largely played out how most expected it would. The Magic succeeded in making life difficult for the Celtics with their pesky defense, but just didn't have the firepower to seriously threaten the defending champions. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner combined for 59 points on 24 of 51 from the field, while the rest of the team had 27 points on 10 of 30 shooting.
Neither Jayson Tatum nor Jaylen Brown were able to get much going against the Magic's defense, but Derrick White picked up the slack with seven 3-pointers and 30 points. The Celtics also got 19 points off the bench from Payton Pritchard, who showed why he's a leading candidate for Sixth Man of the Year.
Despite the win, it wasn't all good news for the Celtics. Tatum was on the receiving end of a flagrant foul in the fourth quarter which caused him to land awkwardly on his right wrist. He got it taped up and remained in the game, but seemed to be favoring the wrist as the fourth quarter progressed.
That will be something to monitor over the rest of the series and playoffs.
Halftime: Magic 49, Celtics 48
The Celtics jumped out to an early 12-point lead, but the Magic have succeeded in dragging them into the mud, and closed the half on an extended 25-12 run to pull ahead at the break.
Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner have been doing all the damage for the Magic. They've combined for 34 points on 14 of 27 from the field. The rest of the team has 15 points on 6 of 18 shooting. The Magic have also made seven 3-pointers already. They were last in the league in makes per game at 11.2 per game in the regular season.
Will the Celtics be able to figure out this tough Magic defense in the second half? They'll need much more from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who are a combined 6 of 17.
Pritchard providing a spark off the bench, leading 3-point attack
Payton Pritchard just drained a pull-up 3-pointer in transition to give the Celtics a 12-point lead -- their biggest of the day. Pritchard has now hit two 3s and is up to a team-high nine points for the day. As a team, the Celtics are 5 of 10 from behind the arc. Their outside shooting is one of their major advantages over the Magic, and is already making a difference.
