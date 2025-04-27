Celtics vs. Magic schedule, odds, game times, NBA playoff updates: Where to watch Game 4, stream series

🚨Game 3 final: Magic 95, Celtics 93
The Orlando Magic will not be swept. It wasn't pretty, but they came away with a win in Game 3 of their first-round series against the Boston Celtics on Friday, thanks primarily to their tough, physical defense.
Orlando shot just 8 for 32 (25%) from 3-point range, but got just enough offense to pull this win out. Franz Wagner scored 10 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter, and he finished with seven rebounds and eight assists, too.
Paolo Banchero added 29 points on 10-for-25 shooting, plus six boards. Wendell Carter Jr. had 10 points and 12 rebounds, six of them offensive.
It was an atypical shooting night for the Celtics: They shot 9 for 27 (33.3%) from 3-point range. Some of the misses were unlucky, but the Magic's defense was outstanding in terms of limiting their 3s and contesting them.
Jayson Tatum missed Game 2 because of a wrist injury, but didn't appear too bothered by it on Friday. He finished with a game-high 36 points on 10-for-22 shooting. He did have seven turnovers, though, and Jaylen Brown had six turnovers, too.
Game 4 is Sunday in Orlando.