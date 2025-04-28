Celtics vs. Magic schedule, scores, game times, NBA playoff updates, odds as Boston takes 3-1 series lead

🚨Game 4 Final: Celtics 107, Magic 98
The Magic were just too offensively limited to win a game like this
The Orlando Magic had every opportunity to win this game and send the series back to Boston at 2-2, but in the end, they just couldn't muster enough offense and the Celtics delivered the finishing kick of a champion to take a commanding 3-1 lead.
Jayson Tatum led Boston with 35 points and converted a number of clutch one-on-one buckets down the stretch of a game that felt like it could be swinging on every possession.
The Magic tied the score at 91 with just over four minutes to play and had all the momentum, but coming out the timeout, Kristaps Porzingis finished what might've been the biggest bucket of the game -- an and-one put-back dunk off his own miss.
Beginning with that basket, the Celtics closed the game on a 16-7 run. It was too much for an Orlando team that dug deep to stay attached every time it looked like Boston was going to pull away, but again, was, and is, too offensively limited to win a game like this.
But it was there to be had for the Magic, make no mistake. Paolo Banchero led the way with 31 points but he needed 32 shots to get there. Had Banchero been able to be just a little bit more efficient, and certainly if the Magic could've managed to make more than eight of their 30 3-point attempts, we could be talking about a different series right now.
But that's not how it went, and now Orlando faces an almost impossible climb as teams that have gone down 3-1 in a series have gone one to lose that series over 95% of the time.