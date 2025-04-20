Skip to Main Content

Celtics vs. Magic schedule, scores, NBA playoff updates, odds, where to watch as Boston takes 1-0 series lead

The Celtics start their title defense with a first-round playoff series against the Magic

The Boston Celtics are back in the playoffs and will try to defend their title in 2025. Up first for the reigning champs is a first-round series against the Orlando Magic and Boston took care of business in Game 1 with a 103-86 victory on Sunday. Game 2 is set for Wednesday.

The Celtics went 61-21 in the regular season, finishing second in the Eastern Conference behind the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Magic, meanwhile, earned the No. 7 seed in the East bracket with their Play-In Tournament win over the Atlanta Hawks. 

The Celtics were dominant as expected in the regular season, and they went 29-6 in their last 35 games. Jayson Tatum appears headed to his fourth consecutive All-NBA First Team selection after scoring 26.8 points per game. The Celtics had five players average at least 14 points per game in the regular season: Tatum, Jayson Brown, Kristaps Porziņģis, Derrick White and Sixth Man of the Year favorite Payton Pritchard. Boston cruised through the East playoffs last season, going a combined 12-2 against the Heat, Cavaliers and Pacers.

The Magic finished 41-41 in an up-and-down regular season. Orlando started the season 15-7 and was six games under .500 as late as March 19, but the team finished the season winning nine of its final 12 games. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner both dealt with injuries along the way, but they were great when they were on the court. Banchero averaged 25.9 points per game in 46 games, while Wagner averaged 24.2 points in 60 appearances.

Celtics vs. Magic schedule

All times Eastern

Game 1: Sunday, April 20 | Celtics 103, Magic 86 -- Boston leads 1-0
Game 2: Wednesday, April 23 | Magic at Celtics | 7 p.m., TNT/Max
Game 3: Friday, April 25 | Celtics at Magic | 7 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Game 4: Sunday, April 27 | Celtics at Magic | 7 p.m., TNT/Max
*Game 5: Tuesday, April 29 | Magic at Celtics | Time/TV TBD
*Game 6: Thursday, May 1 | Celtics at Magic | Time/TV TBD
*Game 7: Saturday, May 3 | Magic at Celtics | Time/TV TBD

Celtics vs. Magic odds

  • Series odds: Celtics -8000, Magic +2000
  • Game 2 odds: Celtics -12, O/U: 201.5

CBS Sports will have updates and analysis below throughout the Celtics-Magic series.

🚨 Final: Celtics 101, Magic 86

Celtics begin title defense with comfortable win over Magic

The Celtics went into halftime trailing the Magic by one on Sunday afternoon, but dominated the second half to cruise to a 15-point victory in Game 1 and take a 1-0 series lead. 

This game largely played out how most expected it would. The Magic succeeded in making life difficult for the Celtics with their pesky defense, but just didn't have the firepower to seriously threaten the defending champions. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner combined for 59 points on 24 of 51 from the field, while the rest of the team had 27 points on 10 of 30 shooting. 

Neither Jayson Tatum nor Jaylen Brown were able to get much going against the Magic's defense, but Derrick White picked up the slack with seven 3-pointers and 30 points. The Celtics also got 19 points off the bench from Payton Pritchard, who showed why he's a leading candidate for Sixth Man of the Year. 

Despite the win, it wasn't all good news for the Celtics. Tatum was on the receiving end of a flagrant foul in the fourth quarter which caused him to land awkwardly on his right wrist. He got it taped up and remained in the game, but seemed to be favoring the wrist as the fourth quarter progressed.

That will be something to monitor over the rest of the series and playoffs. 

Jack Maloney
April 20, 2025, 10:00 PM
Apr. 20, 2025, 6:00 pm EDT
 
Halftime: Magic 49, Celtics 48

The Celtics jumped out to an early 12-point lead, but the Magic have succeeded in dragging them into the mud, and closed the half on an extended 25-12 run to pull ahead at the break. 

Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner have been doing all the damage for the Magic. They've combined for 34 points on 14 of 27 from the field. The rest of the team has 15 points on 6 of 18 shooting. The Magic have also made seven 3-pointers already. They were last in the league in makes per game at 11.2 per game in the regular season. 

Will the Celtics be able to figure out this tough Magic defense in the second half? They'll need much more from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who are a combined 6 of 17. 

Jack Maloney
April 20, 2025, 8:41 PM
Apr. 20, 2025, 4:41 pm EDT
 
Pritchard providing a spark off the bench, leading 3-point attack

Payton Pritchard just drained a pull-up 3-pointer in transition to give the Celtics a 12-point lead -- their biggest of the day. Pritchard has now hit two 3s and is up to a team-high nine points for the day. As a team, the Celtics are 5 of 10 from behind the arc. Their outside shooting is one of their major advantages over the Magic, and is already making a difference. 

Jack Maloney
April 20, 2025, 8:16 PM
Apr. 20, 2025, 4:16 pm EDT
