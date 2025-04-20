Celtics vs. Magic schedule, scores, NBA playoff updates, odds, where to watch as Boston takes 1-0 series lead

🚨 Final: Celtics 101, Magic 86
Celtics begin title defense with comfortable win over Magic
The Celtics went into halftime trailing the Magic by one on Sunday afternoon, but dominated the second half to cruise to a 15-point victory in Game 1 and take a 1-0 series lead.
This game largely played out how most expected it would. The Magic succeeded in making life difficult for the Celtics with their pesky defense, but just didn't have the firepower to seriously threaten the defending champions. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner combined for 59 points on 24 of 51 from the field, while the rest of the team had 27 points on 10 of 30 shooting.
Neither Jayson Tatum nor Jaylen Brown were able to get much going against the Magic's defense, but Derrick White picked up the slack with seven 3-pointers and 30 points. The Celtics also got 19 points off the bench from Payton Pritchard, who showed why he's a leading candidate for Sixth Man of the Year.
Despite the win, it wasn't all good news for the Celtics. Tatum was on the receiving end of a flagrant foul in the fourth quarter which caused him to land awkwardly on his right wrist. He got it taped up and remained in the game, but seemed to be favoring the wrist as the fourth quarter progressed.
That will be something to monitor over the rest of the series and playoffs.