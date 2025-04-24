Celtics vs. Magic schedule, scores, NBA playoff updates, odds, where to watch as Boston takes 2-0 series lead

🚨 Final: Celtics 109, Magic 100
The Magic battled, but the Celtics were able to take a 2-0 series lead without Jayson Tatum
The Boston Celtics will carry a 2-0 series lead into Orlando when they take on the Magic for Game 3 of this series on Friday.
It was a far better effort in Game 2 from the Magic, who got more help out of their role players to assist Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Celtics, who were without Jayson Tatum due to a wrist injury he suffered in Game 1. Jaylen Brown finished with 36 points, while Kristaps Porzingis tacked on 20 points of his own. Sixth Man of the Year Payton Pritchard added 14 points off the bench, and Derrick White came alive in the fourth quarter to put just enough distance between them and the Magic.
The Magic played excellent defense down the stretch in the fourth quarter, but just couldn't make enough shots on the other end to put a dent in Boston's lead. That's been the tale of this series so far: Orlando plays solid defense but can't make it count on the other end.
It's an issue that plagued the Magic in the regular season, as they ranked 27th on offense, but employed the second-best defense in the league. The Magic need their role players to step up in Game 3 if they want to make this a competitive series, otherwise they could be looking at a sweep by week's end.