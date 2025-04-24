Celtics vs. Magic schedule, scores, NBA playoff updates, odds, where to watch as Boston takes 2-0 series lead

The Boston Celtics are back in the playoffs and will try to defend their title in 2025. Up first for the reigning champs is a first-round series against the Orlando Magic and Boston took care of business at home to kick things off by winning Game 1 103-86 on Sunday and following that up with a 109-100 victory in Game 2 on Wednesday.

The Celtics went 61-21 in the regular season, finishing second in the Eastern Conference behind the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Magic, meanwhile, earned the No. 7 seed in the East bracket with their Play-In Tournament win over the Atlanta Hawks.

The Celtics were dominant as expected in the regular season, and they went 29-6 in their last 35 games. Jayson Tatum appears headed to his fourth consecutive All-NBA First Team selection after scoring 26.8 points per game. The Celtics had five players average at least 14 points per game in the regular season: Tatum, Jayson Brown, Kristaps Porziņģis, Derrick White and Sixth Man of the Year favorite Payton Pritchard. Boston cruised through the East playoffs last season, going a combined 12-2 against the Heat, Cavaliers and Pacers.

The Magic finished 41-41 in an up-and-down regular season. Orlando started the season 15-7 and was six games under .500 as late as March 19, but the team finished the season winning nine of its final 12 games. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner both dealt with injuries along the way, but they were great when they were on the court. Banchero averaged 25.9 points per game in 46 games, while Wagner averaged 24.2 points in 60 appearances.

Celtics vs. Magic schedule

All times Eastern

Game 1: Celtics 103, Magic 86

Game 2: Celtics 109, Magic 100

Game 3: Friday, April 25 | Celtics at Magic | 7 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Game 4: Sunday, April 27 | Celtics at Magic | 7 p.m., TNT/Max

*Game 5: Tuesday, April 29 | Magic at Celtics | Time/TV TBD

*Game 6: Thursday, May 1 | Celtics at Magic | Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Saturday, May 3 | Magic at Celtics | Time/TV TBD

Celtics vs. Magic odds

Odds via FanDuel

Series odds : Celtics -30000, Magic +4000

: Celtics -30000, Magic +4000 Game 3 odds: Celtics -5.5, O/U: 198

CBS Sports will have updates and analysis below throughout the Celtics-Magic series.