Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving struggled in Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals, scoring just 12 points on 6-of-19 shooting. He will be looking to bounce back against the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night. Irving has scored 30-plus points three times in his last six games, including a 36-point performance against Minnesota in a series-clinching victory. His point total for Game 2 is 22.5 in the 2024 NBA Finals odds, which is the fourth-highest total behind Luka Doncic (31.5), Jayson Tatum (26.5) and Jaylen Brown (23.5).

Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at TD Garden in Boston. SportsLine consensus lists Boston as a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Mavericks vs. Celtics odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 214.5.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each pick and player prop. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each player and team's historical data then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponents' defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. For example, you could see an A+ rating on an over bet if a player is facing a poor defense, their prediction differs from the line and there are favorable odds.

In addition, SportsLine AI is the first fully automated predictive model at SportsLine. It continuously refreshes on the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. During the NFL season, SportsLine's AI PickBot hit a whopping 1,674 4.5- and 5-star prop picks. During the current NBA season, it's nailed 932 money line picks, 680 over/under bets and 637 spread picks.

Now, the AI PickBot has dialed in on Celtics vs. Mavs in Game 2 of the NBA Finals and locked in its 2024 NBA playoff predictions. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Mavs vs. Celtics:

Celtics vs. Mavericks spread: Boston -6.5

Celtics vs. Mavericks over/under: 214.5 points

Celtics vs. Mavericks money line: Boston -269, Dallas +217

BOS: 27-21-2 ATS this season at home

DAL: 34-17 ATS this season on the road

Top NBA player props for Game 2 of Celtics vs. Mavericks

After examining dozens of NBA player props for Mavericks vs. Celtics, we can tell you SportsLine AI says Celtics guard Jrue Holiday goes Over 23.5 total points + rebounds + assists (-106). Holiday knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 12 points in Game 1, adding eight rebounds and five assists to go over this prop total for the fifth consecutive game. He is averaging 12.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists this postseason as one of Boston's key players.

The 33-year-old poured in 28 points in the first game of the Eastern Conference finals against Indiana and he has pulled down at least eight rebounds in three straight games. Holiday also posted a double-double in Game 2 against the Pacers, finishing with 15 points and 10 assists. He fills up the stat sheet in all three categories, so he can overcome a mediocre shooting performance and still go over this total. See which team to pick here.

