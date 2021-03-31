Who's Playing

Dallas @ Boston

Current Records: Dallas 24-21; Boston 23-24

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks will square off against the Boston Celtics on the road at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at TD Garden. Dallas should still be riding high after a big win, while the Celtics will be looking to right the ship.

The Mavericks took their contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday by a conclusive 127-106 score. Center Kristaps Porzingis and point guard Luka Doncic were among the main playmakers for Dallas as the former had 20 points and five assists along with nine boards and the latter had 25 points and seven assists.

Meanwhile, Boston was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 115-109 to the New Orleans Pelicans. Evan Fournier had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he finished with only zero points on 0-for-10 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Dallas is expected to win a tight contest. They covered an 11.5-point spread on Monday, so bettors might be thinking that will translate to further success against a lower spread.

Dallas' victory brought them up to 24-21 while the Celtics' defeat pulled them down to 23-24. The Mavericks are 12-11 after wins this year, and Boston is 12-11 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mavericks are a slight 1-point favorite against the Celtics, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Boston have won seven out of their last 11 games against Dallas.