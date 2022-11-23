Who's Playing

Dallas @ Boston

Current Records: Dallas 9-7; Boston 13-4

What to Know

After a five-game homestand, the Dallas Mavericks will be on the road. They will take on the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at TD Garden after having had a few days off. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Dallas now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The Mavericks were just a bucket shy of a victory on Sunday and fell 98-97 to the Denver Nuggets. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Dallas was far and away the favorite. One thing holding Dallas back was the mediocre play of point guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who did not have his best game: he played for 29 minutes with 5-for-15 shooting and four turnovers.

As for Boston, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. The game between Boston and the Chicago Bulls on Monday was not particularly close, with the Celtics falling 121-107. Boston's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of power forward Jayson Tatum, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and 11 rebounds along with seven assists, and point guard Malcolm Brogdon, who shot 5-for-6 from downtown and finished with 23 points and six dimes.

The losses put the Mavericks at 9-7 and Boston at 13-4. Two stats to keep an eye on: Dallas enters the contest with only 105.3 points allowed per game on average, which is the best in the league. But Boston ranks second in the league when it comes to points per game, with 119.4 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $90.00

Odds

The Celtics are a 4.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Boston have won six out of their last 14 games against Dallas.