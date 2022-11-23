Who's Playing
Dallas @ Boston
Current Records: Dallas 9-7; Boston 13-4
What to Know
After a five-game homestand, the Dallas Mavericks will be on the road. They will take on the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at TD Garden after having had a few days off. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Dallas now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
The Mavericks were just a bucket shy of a victory on Sunday and fell 98-97 to the Denver Nuggets. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Dallas was far and away the favorite. One thing holding Dallas back was the mediocre play of point guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who did not have his best game: he played for 29 minutes with 5-for-15 shooting and four turnovers.
As for Boston, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. The game between Boston and the Chicago Bulls on Monday was not particularly close, with the Celtics falling 121-107. Boston's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of power forward Jayson Tatum, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and 11 rebounds along with seven assists, and point guard Malcolm Brogdon, who shot 5-for-6 from downtown and finished with 23 points and six dimes.
The losses put the Mavericks at 9-7 and Boston at 13-4. Two stats to keep an eye on: Dallas enters the contest with only 105.3 points allowed per game on average, which is the best in the league. But Boston ranks second in the league when it comes to points per game, with 119.4 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
Odds
The Celtics are a 4.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Boston have won six out of their last 14 games against Dallas.
- Mar 13, 2022 - Dallas 95 vs. Boston 92
- Nov 06, 2021 - Boston 0 vs. Dallas 0
- Mar 31, 2021 - Dallas 0 vs. Boston 0
- Feb 23, 2021 - Dallas 110 vs. Boston 107
- Dec 18, 2019 - Boston 0 vs. Dallas 0
- Nov 11, 2019 - Boston 116 vs. Dallas 106
- Jan 04, 2019 - Boston 114 vs. Dallas 93
- Nov 24, 2018 - Dallas 113 vs. Boston 104
- Dec 06, 2017 - Boston 97 vs. Dallas 90
- Nov 20, 2017 - Boston 110 vs. Dallas 102
- Feb 13, 2017 - Boston 111 vs. Dallas 98
- Nov 16, 2016 - Boston 90 vs. Dallas 83
- Jan 18, 2016 - Dallas 118 vs. Boston 113
- Nov 18, 2015 - Dallas 0 vs. Boston 0