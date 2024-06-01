The Dallas Mavericks travel to take on the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals on Thursday, June 6. The Mavericks are back in the Finals for the first time since 2011. In that series, they defeated the Miami Heat 4-2 to win the first title in team history. Meanwhile, Boston was last in the NBA Finals in 2022. The Celtics fell 4-2 to the Golden State Warriors.

Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden in Boston. The Celtics are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Mavericks vs. Celtics odds. The over/under for total points is set at 214.5. Before locking in any Celtics vs. Mavericks picks for the 2024 NBA Finals, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Celtics vs. Mavericks spread: Boston -6.5

Celtics vs. Mavericks over/under: 214.5 points

Celtics vs. Mavericks money line: Boston -250, Dallas +204

BOS: The Boston Celtics have hit the 1H money line in 37 of their last 44 games

DAL: The Dallas Mavericks have covered in in 35 of their last 50 games

Why the Mavericks can cover

Guard Luka Doncic is an exceptional ball handler and playmaker. Doncic isn't the fastest or the most athletic player on the floor but he uses his IQ to get to his spots. The five-time All-Star has a smooth jumper with superb vision. In the 2024 NBA Playoffs, he leads the team in points (28.8), rebounds (9.6), and assists (8.8). In the closeout Game 5 win against Minnesota, he had 36 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists.

Guard Kyrie Irving is making his return to Boston. Irving played with the Celtics from 2017-2019 and he'll definitely be ready to roll for this series. Irving is a dynamic shot-creator with the shiftiness to get past any defender. The former Duke product logs 22.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game during the postseason. In his last outing, Irving also had 36 points and five assists.

Why the Celtics can cover

Guard Jaylen Brown is an athletic two-way difference-maker for the Celtics. Brown is a streaky shooter and has the ability to score off the dribble. The California product does a good job finishing around the rim. In the 2024 postseason, Brown averages 25 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game. He dropped at least 26 points in every game in the Eastern Conference Finals vs. the Pacers.

Guard Derrick White is another capable force in the backcourt. White has a reliable jumper from beyond the arc but will get his teammates involved as well. The 29-year-old moves without the ball to create good scoring opportunities as well. White averages 17.8 points, 4.6 assists, and shoots 40.7% from 3-point land. On May 23 against the Pacers, White finished with 23 points and six dimes.

