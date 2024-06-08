Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Finals features the Dallas Mavericks going to TD Garden as they play against the Boston Celtics on Sunday night. Boston came out and struck first In Game 1, blowing out the Mavericks 107-89. Boston heads into this game on an eight-game win streak in the 2024 NBA playoffs. Dallas, however, is undefeated in Game 2s this postseason.

Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET from TD Garden in Boston. The latest Mavericks vs. Celtics odds from SportsLine consensus list Boston as the 7-point favorite, while the over/under for total points scored is 214.5.

Celtics vs. Mavericks spread: Boston -7

Celtics vs. Mavericks over/under: 214.5 points

Celtics vs. Mavericks money line: Boston -278, Dallas +221

BOS: The total has gone Over in five of Boston's past seven games

DAL: The Mavericks are 1-6 ATS in their last seven games against Boston

Why the Mavericks can cover

Luka Doncic is an offensive stud for this squad. Doncic has a sweet shooting stroke from the outside with the vision to deliver darts all over the floor. The 25-year-old leads the team in points (28.8), rebounds (9.7) and assists (8.4). In the Game 1 loss, Doncic totaled 30 points and 10 boards. This was his ninth game with 30-plus points in the postseason.

Kyrie Irving has been another dynamic and explosive ball handler in the backcourt. Irving has the quickness and footwork to get past any defender. The Duke product can be a fearless finisher in the lane. He logged 22.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and five assists per game. On May 30 versus the Timberwolves, Irving finished with 36 points and five dimes. See which team to pick here.

Why the Celtics can cover

Jaylen Brown continues to be an impactful player on both ends of the floor. Brown can score off the dribble with the athleticism to finish above the rim. The California product also does a great job of spacing out the floor. He's averaging 24.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. In Game 1, Brown finished with 22 points, six rebounds, three steals and three blocks.

Kristaps Porzingis has the length and skillset to be impactful in multiple different aspects. Porzingis can knock down perimeter jumpers while using his size to be a disruptive force defensively. The 28-year-old missed over a month with a calf strain but made a big-time impact in Game 1. On Thursday, he racked up 20 points, six rebounds, three blocks and made two 3-pointers. See which team to pick here.

