The 2024 NBA Finals features the Dallas Mavericks hosting the Boston Celtics in Game 3 on Wednesday. The Mavs are hoping to rebound at home after dropping both games on the road. On Sunday, Boston outlasted Dallas 105-98. The Mavericks have gone 5-3 at home in the 2024 NBA playoffs. Meanwhile, Boston has gone 6-0 on the road. Kristaps Porzingis (lower leg) is questionable for Dallas.

Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center in Dallas. The Mavericks are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Celtics vs. Mavericks odds via SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points is 212.5.

Celtics vs. Mavericks spread: Dallas -2.5

Celtics vs. Mavericks over/under: 212.5 points

Celtics vs. Mavericks money line: Dallas -138, Boston +116

BOS: The Boston Celtics have hit the 4Q Under in 30 of their last 41 away games

DAL: The Dallas Mavericks have hit the Under in 26 of their last 38 games at home

Why the Mavericks can cover

Guard Kyrie Irving has struggled through the first two games but he has the skillset to go off in any contest. Irving can score from all three levels with ease and is able to finish through contact around the basket. The 32-year-old is averaging 21.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game in the playoffs. On May 30 versus the Timberwolves, Irving had 36 points and five assists.

The Mavs will need a few players to step up and forward Derrick Jones Jr. can be one of them. Jones Jr. is extremely athletic and can finish above the rim, while being an active defender on the wings. The UNLV product logs 9.6 points and 3.7 rebounds per game in the 2024 NBA Playoffs. In his last outing, he notched 11 points and three rebounds.

Why the Celtics can cover

Forward Jayson Tatum is a three-level scorer but his playmaking ability has taken a jump in this series. Tatum is consistently getting double-teamed but he's staying composed, using his vision to find the open man. In the 2024 NBA Finals, Tatum averages 17 points, 10 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game. In Game 2, Tatum tallied 18 points, nine boards and 12 dimes.

Guard Derrick White provides Boston with a reliable role player. White has a knockdown jumper from the outside but also plays sound defense. The Colorado product logs 17.6 points, four rebounds and 4.4 assists per game in the postseason. White has scored 15-plus points in the first two games of the Finals. On Sunday, he notched 18 points, five boards and went 4-of-10 from 3-point land.

How to make Mavericks vs. Celtics picks

