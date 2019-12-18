Celtics vs. Mavericks odds, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 18 predictions from proven model on 16-7 roll
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Celtics vs. Mavericks game 10,000 times.
Kristaps Porzingis and the Dallas Mavericks will host Kemba Walker and the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. This will be Dallas' second game played without Luka Doncic. Doncic sustained a moderate ankle sprain on Saturday and is expected to miss a couple of weeks. The Mavs pulled off a surprising road upset over the Bucks in their first game without the reigning Rookie of the Year, and they will look to carry that momentum into Wednesday's showdown against a Boston squad that has dropped two straight.
Tip-off for this one is set for 9:30 p.m ET from the American Airlines Arena. Sportsbooks list Boston as a 2.5-point favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 218.5 in the latest Celtics vs. Mavericks odds. Before making any Celtics vs. Mavericks picks or NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $800 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 8 on a blistering 16-7 run on all top-rated NBA against the spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Celtics vs. Mavericks. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Mavericks vs. Celtics:
- Celtics vs. Mavericks spread: Celtics -2.5
- Celtics vs. Mavericks over-under: 218.5 points
- Celtics vs. Mavericks money line: Boston -140, Dallas +119
- BOS: The Celtics are 14-9-1 against the spread
- DAL: The Mavs are 5-3 against the spread as underdogs
Why the Celtics can cover
The model is well aware of how important Doncic is for this Mavs team. Per cleaningtheglass.com, the Mavericks have averaged 6.4 more points per 100 possessions with Doncic on the court -- an 82nd percentile mark. He ranks second in the NBA in player efficiency rating (PER) and third in estimated wins added.
Doncic ranks third in the NBA in usage rate and second in touches per game. The Mavericks have a ton of missing offense to account for with Doncic off the court, and finding their footing could be difficult against Boston's seventh-ranked defense.
Why the Mavericks can cover
The model is well aware that while Doncic is a huge loss, this Dallas team has one of the best benches in the NBA. And, so far at least, the Mavs have been able to rally around Porzingis and still be proficient on offense while facing tough defenses. In the game Doncic injured his ankle, the Mavs put up 118 points in a narrow loss against Miami, who ranks ninth in defensive efficiency.
On Monday, they were able to score 120 points and win outright in a game they were 10.5-point underdogs against Milwaukee and its first-ranked defense. In those games, Porzingis' usage rate has spiked from 25 percent to 29 percent, and the result has been a 24-point and 13-rebound average. If there's one weakness of the Boston defense, it is their ability to match up with versatile big men due to the absence of Al Horford.
How to make Celtics vs. Mavericks picks
SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, and it also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations.
So who wins Mavericks vs. Celtics? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Mavs vs. Celtics spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.
