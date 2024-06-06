The 2024 NBA Finals begin on Thursday when the Boston Celtics host the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1. Celtics forward Jayson Tatum led the way in a sweep over Indiana in the Eastern Conference finals, finishing with at least 23 points in all four games. He has posted 10 double-doubles so far this postseason, averaging 26.0 points, 10.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. His over/under for points scored on Thursday is 27.5 and he is +260 to be the top points scorer, according to the latest NBA Finals prop odds. Mavericks star Luka Doncic is the -125 favorite to be the top points scorer in Game 1, and his over/under for points is 31.5.

Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden in Boston. The Celtics are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Mavericks vs. Celtics odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 215.5 per SportsLine Consensus. Before making any Celtics vs. Mavericks picks on sites like PrizePicks or DraftKings Pick6, be sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine AI PickBot.

Now, the AI PickBot has dialed in on Celtics vs. Mavs in Game 1 of the NBA Finals and locked in its 2024 NBA playoff predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the AI PickBot's best bets. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Mavs vs. Celtics:

Celtics vs. Mavericks spread: Boston -6.5

Celtics vs. Mavericks over/under: 216.5 points

Celtics vs. Mavericks money line: Boston -250, Dallas +200

BOS: 26-21-2 ATS this season at home

DAL: 34-16 ATS this season on the road

Top NBA player props for Game 1 of Mavericks vs. Celtics

After examining dozens of NBA player props for Mavericks vs. Celtics, we can tell you SportsLine AI says Celtics guard Derrick White goes Over 23.5 total points + rebounds + assists (-106). The Mavericks will be focused on slowing down Tatum and Jaylen Brown on Thursday, but White has quietly been a clutch performer for Boston throughout the 2024 NBA playoffs. He is averaging 17.8 points, 4.6 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game during the postseason to go along with being an elite defender.

White leads the Celtics in 3-point percentage (40.7), with the team going 8-0 when he has made at least three triples in a game this postseason. The 29-year-old has gone over 23.5 points + rebounds + assists in five consecutive games, playing at least 35 minutes in all of those contests. He is primed for another strong outing on Thursday, creating value at these odds. See which team to pick here.

