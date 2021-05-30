Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Boston

Regular Season Records: Brooklyn 2-1; Boston 1-2

What to Know

The Boston Celtics head home again Sunday, but with the point spread against them by 7 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They will face off against the Brooklyn Nets in a playoff game at TD Garden at 7 p.m. ET. Boston isn't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last contest, so don't count them out.

The Celtics are hoping for another win. They snuck past Brooklyn with a 125-119 victory this past Friday. Small forward Jayson Tatum took over for Boston, finishing with 50 points (a whopping 40% of their total) and seven dimes along with six rebounds. Tatum had some trouble finding his footing against Brooklyn when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, so this was a step in the right direction.

Boston's victory lifted them to 1-2 while Brooklyn's defeat dropped them down to 2-1.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $277.44

Odds

The Nets are a solid 7-point favorite against the Celtics, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Boston have won 15 out of their last 26 games against Brooklyn.