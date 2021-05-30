Who's Playing
Brooklyn @ Boston
Regular Season Records: Brooklyn 2-1; Boston 1-2
What to Know
The Boston Celtics head home again Sunday, but with the point spread against them by 7 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They will face off against the Brooklyn Nets in a playoff game at TD Garden at 7 p.m. ET. Boston isn't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last contest, so don't count them out.
The Celtics are hoping for another win. They snuck past Brooklyn with a 125-119 victory this past Friday. Small forward Jayson Tatum took over for Boston, finishing with 50 points (a whopping 40% of their total) and seven dimes along with six rebounds. Tatum had some trouble finding his footing against Brooklyn when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, so this was a step in the right direction.
Boston's victory lifted them to 1-2 while Brooklyn's defeat dropped them down to 2-1. This past Friday Boston relied heavily on Tatum, who shot 5-for-11 from downtown and finished with 50 points, seven assists and six boards. It will be up to Brooklyn's defense to limit his damage.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $277.44
Odds
The Nets are a solid 7-point favorite against the Celtics, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Boston have won 15 out of their last 26 games against Brooklyn.
- May 28, 2021 - Boston 125 vs. Brooklyn 119
- May 25, 2021 - Brooklyn 130 vs. Boston 108
- May 22, 2021 - Brooklyn 104 vs. Boston 93
- Apr 23, 2021 - Brooklyn 109 vs. Boston 104
- Mar 11, 2021 - Brooklyn 121 vs. Boston 109
- Dec 25, 2020 - Brooklyn 123 vs. Boston 95
- Aug 05, 2020 - Boston 149 vs. Brooklyn 115
- Mar 03, 2020 - Brooklyn 129 vs. Boston 120
- Nov 29, 2019 - Brooklyn 112 vs. Boston 107
- Nov 27, 2019 - Boston 121 vs. Brooklyn 110
- Mar 30, 2019 - Brooklyn 110 vs. Boston 96
- Jan 28, 2019 - Boston 112 vs. Brooklyn 104
- Jan 14, 2019 - Brooklyn 109 vs. Boston 102
- Jan 07, 2019 - Boston 116 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Apr 11, 2018 - Boston 110 vs. Brooklyn 97
- Jan 06, 2018 - Boston 87 vs. Brooklyn 85
- Dec 31, 2017 - Boston 108 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Nov 14, 2017 - Boston 109 vs. Brooklyn 102
- Apr 10, 2017 - Boston 114 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Mar 17, 2017 - Boston 98 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Nov 23, 2016 - Boston 111 vs. Brooklyn 92
- Oct 26, 2016 - Boston 122 vs. Brooklyn 117
- Jan 04, 2016 - Boston 103 vs. Brooklyn 94
- Jan 02, 2016 - Brooklyn 100 vs. Boston 97
- Nov 22, 2015 - Brooklyn 111 vs. Boston 101
- Nov 20, 2015 - Boston 120 vs. Brooklyn 95