Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Boston

Current Records: Brooklyn 0-1; Boston 1-0

What to Know

After a few days' rest for both teams, the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets will meet up at 7 p.m. ET April 20 at TD Garden. The Celtics should still be riding high after a win, while Brooklyn will be looking to right the ship.

Boston is hoping for another victory. They escaped with a win on Sunday against Brooklyn by the margin of a single free throw, 115-114. The score was all tied up at the break 61-61, but Boston was the better team in the second half. Among those leading the charge for them was small forward Jayson Tatum, who had 31 points and eight assists.

Boston is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Detroit Pistons Feb. 16 easily too and instead slipped up with a 112-111. In other words, don't count the Nets out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $245.00

Odds

The Celtics are a 3.5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boston have won 19 out of their last 33 games against Brooklyn.