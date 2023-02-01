Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Boston

Current Records: Brooklyn 31-19; Boston 36-15

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets haven't won a game against the Boston Celtics since Nov. 24 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. The Nets and Boston will face off in an Atlantic Division battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden. Brooklyn knows how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past five matchups -- so hopefully the Celtics like a good challenge.

Brooklyn had enough points to win and then some against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, taking their contest 121-104. Brooklyn's point guard Kyrie Irving did his thing and had 26 points and six assists along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Boston ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Saturday with a 125-121 victory over Los Angeles. It was another big night for Boston's small forward Jaylen Brown, who had 37 points in addition to nine boards.

Brooklyn is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 7-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

The wins brought Brooklyn up to 31-19 and Boston to 36-15. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Nets enter the matchup with a 50.90% field goal percentage, which is the best in the league. The Celtics have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank third in the league when it comes to points per game, with 117.8 on average.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN

Odds

The Celtics are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Boston have won 24 out of their last 38 games against Brooklyn.