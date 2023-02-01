Who's Playing
Brooklyn @ Boston
Current Records: Brooklyn 31-19; Boston 36-15
What to Know
The Brooklyn Nets haven't won a game against the Boston Celtics since Nov. 24 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. The Nets and Boston will face off in an Atlantic Division battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden. Brooklyn knows how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past five matchups -- so hopefully the Celtics like a good challenge.
Brooklyn had enough points to win and then some against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, taking their contest 121-104. Brooklyn's point guard Kyrie Irving did his thing and had 26 points and six assists along with seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Boston ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Saturday with a 125-121 victory over Los Angeles. It was another big night for Boston's small forward Jaylen Brown, who had 37 points in addition to nine boards.
Brooklyn is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 7-2 against the spread when expected to lose.
The wins brought Brooklyn up to 31-19 and Boston to 36-15. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Nets enter the matchup with a 50.90% field goal percentage, which is the best in the league. The Celtics have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank third in the league when it comes to points per game, with 117.8 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $73.27
Odds
The Celtics are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as an 8-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Boston have won 24 out of their last 38 games against Brooklyn.
- Jan 12, 2023 - Boston 109 vs. Brooklyn 98
- Dec 04, 2022 - Boston 103 vs. Brooklyn 92
- Apr 25, 2022 - Boston 116 vs. Brooklyn 112
- Apr 23, 2022 - Boston 109 vs. Brooklyn 103
- Apr 20, 2022 - Boston 114 vs. Brooklyn 107
- Apr 17, 2022 - Boston 115 vs. Brooklyn 114
- Mar 06, 2022 - Boston 126 vs. Brooklyn 120
- Feb 24, 2022 - Boston 129 vs. Brooklyn 106
- Feb 08, 2022 - Boston 126 vs. Brooklyn 91
- Nov 24, 2021 - Brooklyn 123 vs. Boston 104
- Jun 01, 2021 - Brooklyn 123 vs. Boston 109
- May 30, 2021 - Brooklyn 141 vs. Boston 126
- May 28, 2021 - Boston 125 vs. Brooklyn 119
- May 25, 2021 - Brooklyn 130 vs. Boston 108
- May 22, 2021 - Brooklyn 104 vs. Boston 93
- Apr 23, 2021 - Brooklyn 109 vs. Boston 104
- Mar 11, 2021 - Brooklyn 121 vs. Boston 109
- Dec 25, 2020 - Brooklyn 123 vs. Boston 95
- Aug 05, 2020 - Boston 149 vs. Brooklyn 115
- Mar 03, 2020 - Brooklyn 129 vs. Boston 120
- Nov 29, 2019 - Brooklyn 112 vs. Boston 107
- Nov 27, 2019 - Boston 121 vs. Brooklyn 110
- Mar 30, 2019 - Brooklyn 110 vs. Boston 96
- Jan 28, 2019 - Boston 112 vs. Brooklyn 104
- Jan 14, 2019 - Brooklyn 109 vs. Boston 102
- Jan 07, 2019 - Boston 116 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Apr 11, 2018 - Boston 110 vs. Brooklyn 97
- Jan 06, 2018 - Boston 87 vs. Brooklyn 85
- Dec 31, 2017 - Boston 108 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Nov 14, 2017 - Boston 109 vs. Brooklyn 102
- Apr 10, 2017 - Boston 114 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Mar 17, 2017 - Boston 98 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Nov 23, 2016 - Boston 111 vs. Brooklyn 92
- Oct 26, 2016 - Boston 122 vs. Brooklyn 117
- Jan 04, 2016 - Boston 103 vs. Brooklyn 94
- Jan 02, 2016 - Brooklyn 100 vs. Boston 97
- Nov 22, 2015 - Brooklyn 111 vs. Boston 101
- Nov 20, 2015 - Boston 120 vs. Brooklyn 95