Celtics vs. Nets: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Celtics vs. Nets basketball game
Who's Playing
Boston (home) vs. Brooklyn (away)
Current Records: Boston 12-4; Brooklyn 9-8
What to Know
The Brooklyn Nets' road trip will continue as they head to the Boston Celtics' court at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at TD Garden. These two teams are tiptoeing into their contest after sneaking past their previous opponents.
Brooklyn can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They escaped with a win on Monday against the Cleveland Cavaliers by the margin of a single basket on Monday, 108-106. Among those leading the charge for the Nets was C Jarrett Allen, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 21 boards.
As for Boston, Boston has more to be thankful for after their game against the Sacramento Kings. Boston slipped by Sacramento 103-102.
The Nets aren't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.
Their wins bumped the Nets to 9-8 and the Celtics to 12-4. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Nets and the Celtics clash.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $50.24
Odds
The Celtics are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Nets.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 214
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Boston have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Brooklyn.
- Mar 30, 2019 - Brooklyn 110 vs. Boston 96
- Jan 28, 2019 - Boston 112 vs. Brooklyn 104
- Jan 14, 2019 - Brooklyn 109 vs. Boston 102
- Jan 07, 2019 - Boston 116 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Apr 11, 2018 - Boston 110 vs. Brooklyn 97
- Jan 06, 2018 - Boston 87 vs. Brooklyn 85
- Dec 31, 2017 - Boston 108 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Nov 14, 2017 - Boston 109 vs. Brooklyn 102
- Apr 10, 2017 - Boston 114 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Mar 17, 2017 - Boston 98 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Nov 23, 2016 - Boston 111 vs. Brooklyn 92
- Oct 26, 2016 - Boston 122 vs. Brooklyn 117
- Jan 04, 2016 - Boston 103 vs. Brooklyn 94
- Jan 02, 2016 - Brooklyn 100 vs. Boston 97
- Nov 22, 2015 - Brooklyn 111 vs. Boston 101
- Nov 20, 2015 - Boston 120 vs. Brooklyn 95
