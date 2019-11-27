Celtics vs. Nets: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Boston (home) vs. Brooklyn (away)

Current Records: Boston 12-4; Brooklyn 9-8

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets' road trip will continue as they head to the Boston Celtics' court at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at TD Garden. These two teams are tiptoeing into their contest after sneaking past their previous opponents.

Brooklyn can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They escaped with a win on Monday against the Cleveland Cavaliers by the margin of a single basket on Monday, 108-106. Among those leading the charge for the Nets was C Jarrett Allen, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 21 boards.

As for Boston, Boston has more to be thankful for after their game against the Sacramento Kings. Boston slipped by Sacramento 103-102.

The Nets aren't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped the Nets to 9-8 and the Celtics to 12-4. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Nets and the Celtics clash.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $50.24

Odds

The Celtics are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Nets.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 214

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boston have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Brooklyn.