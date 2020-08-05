Watch Now: NBA Highlights: Nets vs Bucks ( 2:37 )

Late on Wednesday night, the action inside the NBA's Disney World bubble will continue with an Eastern Conference matchup featuring the depleted, new-look Nets, coming off a huge win over the Bucks, taking on the Boston Celtics.

The Nets entered their Tuesday matchup with the Bucks as 18.5-point underdogs, and scored the biggest upset win in the NBA in 27 years. They've now started their bubble journey with a 2-1 record, and have moved up into seventh place in the Eastern Conference.

As for the Celtics, they're in third place in the East, and coming off a loss to the Heat that dropped their record in Orlando to 1-2. Fending off Miami for that No. 3 seed is about all they have left to play for at this point, and a win over the Nets would go a long way toward achieving that goal.

How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Aug. 5 | 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Aug. 5 | 9 p.m. ET Location: Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida

Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)



ESPN | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Celtics -8.5 | Over/Under: 225.5

Storylines

Nets: Brooklyn entered the bubble with an almost entirely new team, and extremely low expectations. Yet after their first three games, they're 2-1, with a historic win over the East-leading Milwaukee Bucks. With the Washington Wizards now eight games back of them, the Nets might not even have to go through the play-in scenario to make the postseason. In fact, they've actually moved ahead of the Orlando Magic into seventh place.

Celtics: Boston entered the bubble without too much to play for, but a 1-2 start suddenly has the team looking over its shoulders as the Heat chase them for the No. 3 seed in the East. They have a 1.5-game lead, and the tiebreaker over Miami, so they're still in good shape, but they need to pick things up a bit. A matchup with the Nets should do the trick. Kemba Walker will be out for this game, however, as the team continues to be cautious with him in his return from a knee injury.

Game prediction

The Nets are coming off a massive victory, in which they scored the biggest upset since 1993. Don't expect that to happen a second time. Boston needs this win after their loss to the Heat, and should come out ready to play. We'll take them to win and cover. Pick: Celtics -8.5