Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Boston

Regular Season Records: Brooklyn 2-0; Boston 0-2

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last five games, but now they must head out on the road. They will face off against the Boston Celtics in a playoff game at TD Garden at 8:30 p.m. ET Friday. Brooklyn should still be riding high after a big win, while Boston will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Nets are hoping for another victory. They were the clear victors by a 130-108 margin over Boston. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 71-47. Power forward Kevin Durant (26 points) and small forward Joe Harris (25 points) were the top scorers for Brooklyn. Harris had some trouble finding his footing against Boston when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, so this was a step in the right direction.

The Nets are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They are currently seven-for-seven against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Boston's loss took them down to 0-2 while Brooklyn's win pulled them up to 2-0. Kevin Durant will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 26 points and five assists along with eight rebounds and four blocks on Tuesday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Boston's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nets are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Celtics, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Boston have won 14 out of their last 25 games against Brooklyn.