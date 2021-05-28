Who's Playing
Brooklyn @ Boston
Regular Season Records: Brooklyn 2-0; Boston 0-2
What to Know
The Brooklyn Nets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last five games, but now they must head out on the road. They will face off against the Boston Celtics in a playoff game at TD Garden at 8:30 p.m. ET Friday. Brooklyn should still be riding high after a big win, while Boston will be looking to get back in the win column.
The Nets are hoping for another victory. They were the clear victors by a 130-108 margin over Boston. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 71-47. Power forward Kevin Durant (26 points) and small forward Joe Harris (25 points) were the top scorers for Brooklyn. Harris had some trouble finding his footing against Boston when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, so this was a step in the right direction.
The Nets are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They are currently seven-for-seven against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Boston's loss took them down to 0-2 while Brooklyn's win pulled them up to 2-0. Kevin Durant will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 26 points and five assists along with eight rebounds and four blocks on Tuesday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Boston's defense can bottle him up.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $111.00
Odds
The Nets are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Celtics, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 7-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Boston have won 14 out of their last 25 games against Brooklyn.
- May 25, 2021 - Brooklyn 130 vs. Boston 108
- May 22, 2021 - Brooklyn 104 vs. Boston 93
- Apr 23, 2021 - Brooklyn 109 vs. Boston 104
- Mar 11, 2021 - Brooklyn 121 vs. Boston 109
- Dec 25, 2020 - Brooklyn 123 vs. Boston 95
- Aug 05, 2020 - Boston 149 vs. Brooklyn 115
- Mar 03, 2020 - Brooklyn 129 vs. Boston 120
- Nov 29, 2019 - Brooklyn 112 vs. Boston 107
- Nov 27, 2019 - Boston 121 vs. Brooklyn 110
- Mar 30, 2019 - Brooklyn 110 vs. Boston 96
- Jan 28, 2019 - Boston 112 vs. Brooklyn 104
- Jan 14, 2019 - Brooklyn 109 vs. Boston 102
- Jan 07, 2019 - Boston 116 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Apr 11, 2018 - Boston 110 vs. Brooklyn 97
- Jan 06, 2018 - Boston 87 vs. Brooklyn 85
- Dec 31, 2017 - Boston 108 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Nov 14, 2017 - Boston 109 vs. Brooklyn 102
- Apr 10, 2017 - Boston 114 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Mar 17, 2017 - Boston 98 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Nov 23, 2016 - Boston 111 vs. Brooklyn 92
- Oct 26, 2016 - Boston 122 vs. Brooklyn 117
- Jan 04, 2016 - Boston 103 vs. Brooklyn 94
- Jan 02, 2016 - Brooklyn 100 vs. Boston 97
- Nov 22, 2015 - Brooklyn 111 vs. Boston 101
- Nov 20, 2015 - Boston 120 vs. Brooklyn 95