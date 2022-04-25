The Boston Celtics took care of business on the road in Game 3 against the Brooklyn Nets to take a 3-0 lead in their first-round series, and are now just one win away from a surprising sweep. This was the most anticipated matchup of the opening round, and could also be over the quickest.

Heading into Game 4, the onus is on the Nets, who will once again be without Ben Simmons. He was expected to make his season debut, but further back soreness has ruled him out of the game. With no reinforcements arriving, will the Nets have a response on Monday? Or will they pack things in and turn their attention to next season?

Here's everything you need to know about Game 4:

(2) Boston Celtics vs. (7) Brooklyn Nets

When: Monday, April 25 | 7 p.m. ET

Monday, April 25 | 7 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: TNT | Live stream: FuboTV

TNT | FuboTV Odds: BOS +105; BKN -115; O/U 220 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Celtics: After surviving a few scares in Games 1 and 2 at home, the Celtics strolled into Barclays Center for Game 3 and made it clear that they are the better team in this matchup. They once again stifled Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, limiting the future Hall of Famers to a combined 32 points on 28 shots, and overall the Celtics' defense forced 18 turnovers. Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown showed why they are one of the best duos in the league, combining for 62 points, nine rebounds, 11 assists and eight steals.

Nets: Nothing has gone to plan for the Nets this season, and that trend will continue into Game 4. Ben Simmons, who has not played all season, was expected to make his debut on Monday, but will no longer do so due to continued back soreness. If the Nets have any hope of getting back into this series, they'll need to play with more focus and intensity than they did in Game 3. They'll also need much better showings from their two stars, Durant and Irving. If those two are going to combine for fewer points than Jayson Tatum again, the Nets have no chance.

Prediction

It's never a good sign when players are giving quotes like the one Blake Griffin gave after Game 3, when he said, "I don't know if our spirit was right." If your spirit isn't right in a must-win Game 3 at home, it never will be. This series feels over. Pick: Celtics +1