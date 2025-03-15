Teams on opposite ends of the Atlantic Division standings clash when the Boston Celtics battle the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night. Boston is coming off a 103-91 win over the Miami Heat on Friday, while Brooklyn dropped a 116-110 decision at Chicago on Thursday. The Celtics (48-19), who have won six of seven, are 24-7 on the road this season. The Nets (22-44), who have lost nine of 10, are 10-21 on their home floor. Cam Thomas (hamstring) is out for Brooklyn, while Boston's injury report isn't out yet.

Tipoff from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., is set for 6 p.m. ET. Boston has won both previous meetings this season, including a 139-114 win on Nov. 13. The Celtics are 11-point favorites in the latest Celtics vs. Nets odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 215.

Celtics vs. Nets spread: Boston -11

Celtics vs. Nets over/under: 214 points

Celtics vs. Nets money line: Boston -556, Brooklyn +415

BOS: The Celtics are 6-2-2 against the spread in their last 10 games against Brooklyn

BKN: The Nets are 4-6 ATS in their last 10 games overall

Why the Celtics can cover

Several Boston players are day-to-day as they nurse minor injuries. Jaylen Brown (knee) and Kristaps Porzingis (illness) missed Friday's games, while Jayson Tatum was listed as questionable but did play.

Point guard Payton Pritchard may also be pressed into a bigger role due to injuries. He has been solid off the bench this season. In 28 minutes per game, he is averaging 14.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists. In a 128-118 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on March 5, he registered a double-double with 43 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in 43 minutes. He had 19 points, six assists, four rebounds and two steals in a 123-105 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on March 6.

Why the Nets can cover

Small forward Cameron Johnson has registered double-digit scoring in each of his last 20 games. In Thursday's loss to the Bulls, he scored 16 points, while hauling down six boards and adding two steals. He had 26 points, six rebounds and four assists in a 121-119 loss to the Golden State Warriors on March 6. In 50 games, all starts, Johnson is averaging 18.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 31.8 minutes.

Despite a tough year overall, Brooklyn is 34-32 against the spread and 30-26 ATS as an underdog this year.

