Celtics vs. Nets odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, March 3 predictions from model on 49-31 roll

The Brooklyn Nets (26-33) visit the Boston Celtics (41-18) on Tuesday evening in what could be an Eastern Conference playoff preview. Boston could be short-handed, however, with Jayson Tatum (illness) and Marcus Smart (illness) listed as questionable and Kemba Walker (knee) listed as probable on the injury report. For the Nets, Garrett Temple (shoulder) is listed as questionable, with Kyrie Irving (shoulder) and Kevin Durant (Achilles) out for the season.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden. Sportsbooks list Boston as a nine-point home favorite, up 1.5 points from the opening line, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 221.5 in the latest Nets vs. Celtics odds. Before making Celtics vs. Nets picks or NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it's already returned almost $4,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season. It also entered Week 20 a blistering 49-31 on all top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Celtics vs. Nets. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are the NBA odds and trends for Nets vs. Celtics:

Celtics vs. Nets spread: Celtics -9

Celtics vs. Nets over-under: 221.5 points

Celtics vs. Nets money line: Celtics -413, Nets +323

BKN: The Nets are 7-4 against the spread in the last 11 games

BOS: The Celtics are 5-0-1 against the spread in the last six games

Why the Nets can cover

The model has considered that the Nets have a few strengths to bank on against the Celtics, beginning on the offensive side. Brooklyn isn't elite in terms of scoring efficiency, but the Nets have a high-end playmaker in Spencer Dinwiddie. The veteran guard is averaging 20.9 points and 6.8 assists per game, and he keys the offense.

The Nets are also a very good offensive rebounding team, and Brooklyn should be able to find advantages in getting to the free throw line against the Celtics. Defensively, Brooklyn does a great job in limiting opponent shooting efficiency, and the Nets are also strongly above-average in defensive rebounding and keeping their opponents away from the free throw line by avoiding key fouls.

Why the Celtics can cover

Even so, Brooklyn isn't a lock to cover the Celtics vs. Nets spread. The model has also considered that Boston is a tremendous team on both ends of the floor, and that balance carries the day for the Celtics. Brad Stevens' club ranks as a top-five defensive team, with elite metrics in shooting efficiency allowed and turnover creation. On the offensive side, the Celtics are above-average across the board, with relatively few weaknesses for the opposition to exploit.

Boston is very strong in turnover avoidance and offensive rebounding. From there, the Celtics are also able to create and convert shots at an efficiency level from the perimeter and at the rim, with proficiency in creating free throw attempts and burying them at a high rate.

How to make Celtics vs. Nets picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, with Dinwiddie and Walker projected to fall short of their scoring averages. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations.

So who wins Nets vs. Celtics and which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Celtics vs. Nets spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.