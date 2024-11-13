We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Wednesday's NBA schedule as the Brooklyn Nets will host the Boston Celtics. Brooklyn is 5-6 overall and 3-2 at home, while Boston is 9-3 overall and 6-1 on the road. The Celtics have won five straight games against the Nets, including a 108-104 overtime win on Friday. Boston won those five games by an average of 17.2 points per game, including three wins by at least 10 points.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Boston is favored by 8.5 points in the latest Nets vs. Celtics odds, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 217.5 points. Before entering any Celtics vs. Nets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Celtics vs. Nets spread: Celtics -8.5

Celtics vs. Nets over/under: 217.5 points

Celtics vs. Nets money line: Celtics -373, Nets: +293

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston has dominated much of the NBA over the previous three seasons, and the Nets are one of the reasons for Boston's supremacy. The Celtics are 11-2 since the start of the 2021-22 NBA season against Brooklyn with eight of those victories coming by double-digit points. Jayson Tatum has scored at least 20 points in 10 straight games against Brooklyn and is averaging 30.2 points during that stretch. He also has a double-double in six of his last eight games against Brooklyn as he continues his climb into the conversation for the best player in the NBA.

The reigning NBA champions are coming off a shocking 117-116 loss to the Hawks yesterday in which Atlanta outscored Boston, 33-25, in the final period. That could lead to a more focused effort from the Celtics, who haven't lost back-to-back games this season. Jaylen Brown had 37 points against the Hawks and is averaging 25.6 ppg this year. See which team to pick here.

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn nearly upset the Celtics as 13-point underdogs in taking Boston into overtime on the road before falling, 108-104. Cameron Thomas had 31 points on 11-of-22 shooting, including 4 of 9 on 3-pointers, with Dennis Schroder adding 20 points and Cameron Johnson scoring 18 points. Brooklyn held Boston to 26.4% on 3-pointers, well below its season average of 36.5% from beyond the arc, so the Nets should enter with a proven game plan to limit Boston's success.

Brooklyn has received contributions from some players it hasn't been able to rely on much over recent seasons, highlighted by Ben Simmons. The 28-year-old had 12 assists in Brooklyn's 107-105 win over the Hornets on Monday and played a facilitating role in seven players scoring at least 10 points. The Nets shot 45.2% of 3-pointers in the victory, and if they can move the ball and shoot on Wednesday like they did Monday, they may be able to complete the upset victory this time. See which team to pick here.

