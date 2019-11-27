Celtics vs. Nets odds, spread, line: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 27 predictions from computer on 9-1 run

The resurgent Brooklyn Nets will face a difficult road test against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. The nationally-televised battle was originally scheduled to mark the return of Kyrie Irving to Boston, but the All-NBA guard will miss the game with a right shoulder injury. For the Celtics, Gordon Hayward (hand) remains sidelined, but Kemba Walker (neck) is probable to return after missing Boston's last game. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at TD Garden. Sportsbooks list the Celtics as seven-point home favorites, holding steady from the opener, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 214.5 in the latest Celtics vs. Nets odds. Before you make any Nets vs. Celtics picks and NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $700 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and enters Week 6 on a blistering 9-1 run on all top-rated NBA against the spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns and come out on the right side of NBA odds.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nets vs. Celtics. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated an against the spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. See it now at SportsLine. Here are several NBA betting lines for Nets vs. Celtics.

Nets vs. Celtics spread: Celtics -7

Nets vs. Celtics over-under: 214.5 points

Nets vs. Celtics money line: Celtics -300, Nets +240

BKN: Nets are 4-1 without Kyrie Irving this season

BOS: Celtics are 6-0 at home

The model knows that the Nets are playing well right now, even without Irving in the lineup. Brooklyn has been led by Spencer Dinwiddie and Jarrett Allen, with Dinwiddie averaging 24.8 points and 7.2 assists per game and Allen producing 16.6 points and 13.8 rebounds during Irving's absence. The Nets are also strong on the offensive glass, with Allen spearheading an aggressive approach that plays into a relative weakness for Boston.

Just because the Nets have several edges doesn't mean Brooklyn will cover the Celtics vs. Nets spread on Wednesday.

The model is also aware that Boston has the more talented available roster, particularly in the absence of Irving. Though the Celtics do struggle on the glass, Brad Stevens' team has been the best in the NBA in overall defensive rating, with elite-level numbers contesting shots and creating turnovers. On the other end of the floor, the Celtics are also the best in the league in avoiding turnovers, and that careful approach leads to a numerical advantage in creating extra possessions.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are enjoying strong performances in the early going, and Walker is an elite-level creator that has stepped into the role vacated by Irving. Few teams can match the perimeter-based firepower that Boston deploys, even with Hayward sidelined.

So who wins Nets vs. Celtics? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Nets vs. Celtics spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.