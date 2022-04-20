The Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets took part in a memorable Game 1 clash on Sunday at TD Garden. Three days later, the teams will face off again in Boston, with the Nets aiming to even the series. The Celtics took a 1-0 series lead with a 115-114 victory, needing all 48 minutes to secure the win. Robert Williams (knee) is out for Boston, with Ben Simmons (back) and Joe Harris (ankle) ruled out for Brooklyn.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET in Boston. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Celtics as 3.5-point home favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 226 in the latest Nets vs. Celtics odds. Before you make any Celtics vs. Nets picks, you need to see the NBA playoff predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Nets vs. Celtics spread: Celtics -3.5

Nets vs. Celtics over-under: 226 points

Nets vs. Celtics money line: Celtics -160, Nets +140

BKN: The Nets are 3-7 against the spread in the last 10 games

BOS: The Celtics are 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 games



Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn deploys a top-tier offense, and Game 1 was a reminder of that brilliance. Even in a narrow defeat, the Nets posted a 64.4 percent true shooting mark, headlined by 39 points from Kyrie Irving. Irving averaged 27.4 points and 5.8 assists per game during the regular season, and he is joined by one of the best players in the world in Kevin Durant. Durant was shaky by his standards in Game 1, but he averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per contest during the regular season, making 51.8 percent of his shot attempts and 38.3 percent of 3-point attempts.

Overall, the Nets scored more than 1.13 points per possession, but that figure shot to nearly 1.23 points per possession when the star duo was deployed together. The Nets were in the top six of the NBA in free throw accuracy (80.5 percent) and field goal accuracy (47.5 percent), with top-10 marks in assists per game, offensive rebound rate, second-chance points per game, and fast break points per game.

Why the Celtics can cover

While Boston had four players with at least 20 points in Game 1, the Celtics largely won the game on the margins. The Celtics dominated the glass, securing more than 58 percent of all available rebounds and more than 40 percent of their own missed shots. Brooklyn managed to generate just 1.25 assists for every turnover, and that wasn't a fluke. The Celtics led the NBA in defensive rating during the regular season, yielding only 106.2 points per 100 possessions. Boston also led the league in field goal percentage allowed (43.4 percent), two-point percentage allowed (49.7 percent), and 3-point percentage allowed (33.9 percent).

Brooklyn is a difficult team to defend, but the Celtics are well-equipped with few weaknesses, and Boston allows 21.6 assists per game, fewest in the league. Boston also ranks in the top five in points allowed in the paint, blocked shots, and second-chance points allowed, with top-10 marks in free throw attempts allowed and fast break points allowed.

