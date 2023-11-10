An Atlantic Division matchup has the Brooklyn Nets (4-4) going on the road to play the Boston Celtics (5-2) on Friday in the second night of the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament. The Celtics started the season off 5-0 before dropping their last two games. On Nov. 8, Boston lost to the Philadelphia 76ers 106-103. Meanwhile, the Nets edged out the Los Angeles Clippers 100-93 on Wednesday. Ben Simmons (hip) is questionable, while Cameron Thomas (ankle) and Nicolas Claxton (ankle) are out for Brooklyn.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden in Boston. The Celtics are an 11.5-point favorite in the latest Nets vs. Celtics odds from SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points is 228.

Nets vs. Celtics spread: Celtics -11.5

Nets vs. Celtics Over-Under: 228 points

Nets vs. Celtics money line: Boston -641, Brooklyn +448

BK: Has hit the money line in 20 of its last 35 away games

BOS: Has hit the 1H money line in 41 of its last 56 games



Why the Celtics can cover

Forward Jayson Tatum is a versatile playmaker with a knack for scoring. Tatum's face-up game is top-tier to pair with his effortless jumper. In addition, the Duke product fights on the glass to pull down boards, and he leads the team in points (28.4), rebounds (9.7), and steals (1.6). The 25-year-old has dropped 30-plus points in four of his last five games.

On Monday versus the Timberwolves, Tatum finished 32 points, five boards, and five steals. Meanwhile, guard Jrue Holiday thrives as a versatile defender and facilitator for the Celtics. Holiday can defend any perimeter position with ease and has the skillset to create his shot. The UCLA product averages 13.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game. On the Nov. 4 matchup against Brooklyn, Holiday totaled 18 points, nine rebounds, and 10 assists.

Why the Nets can cover

Forward Mikal Bridges is an exceptional two-way threat. Bridges plays elite defense and owns the length to cause havoc. The Villanova product spaces the floor as well with a reliable perimeter jumper. He's averaging 20.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game, and in Monday's loss to the Bucks, Bridges compiled 31 points, five rebounds, and four assists.

Guard Lonnie Walker IV gives the Nets a bucket-getter off the bench. Walker can score from all three levels and quickly gets his shots off as the Miami product is averaging 16.3 points, two assists, and shooting 43% from downtown. He's finished with at least 19 points in two straight games, including in Wednesday's win over the Clippers, when Walker logged 21 points and went 3 of 7 from three.

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 227 combined points.

