Who's Playing

Denver @ Boston

Current Records: Denver 8-3; Boston 8-3

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets haven't won a matchup against the Boston Celtics since Nov. 22 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. Denver's road trip will continue as they head to TD Garden at 7 p.m. ET to face off against Boston. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Nuggets and Boston will really light up the scoreboard.

Things were close when Denver and the Indiana Pacers clashed on Wednesday, but Denver ultimately edged out the opposition 122-119. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 70-56 deficit. Power forward Aaron Gordon and center Nikola Jokic were among the main playmakers for Denver as the former posted a double-double on 18 points and 16 rebounds in addition to six assists and the latter had 24 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, the Celtics didn't have too much trouble with the Detroit Pistons at home on Wednesday as they won 128-112. It was another big night for Boston's small forward Jaylen Brown, who had 30 points along with seven boards.

Denver is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Denver's opponents whenever they hit the road.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 8-3. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Denver enters the contest with a 50.10% field goal percentage, which is the best in the league. Boston is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank second in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.30% on the season. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $120.00

Odds

The Celtics are a 4.5-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boston have won nine out of their last 14 games against Denver.