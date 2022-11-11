Who's Playing
Denver @ Boston
Current Records: Denver 8-3; Boston 8-3
What to Know
The Denver Nuggets haven't won a matchup against the Boston Celtics since Nov. 22 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. Denver's road trip will continue as they head to TD Garden at 7 p.m. ET to face off against Boston. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Nuggets and Boston will really light up the scoreboard.
Things were close when Denver and the Indiana Pacers clashed on Wednesday, but Denver ultimately edged out the opposition 122-119. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 70-56 deficit. Power forward Aaron Gordon and center Nikola Jokic were among the main playmakers for Denver as the former posted a double-double on 18 points and 16 rebounds in addition to six assists and the latter had 24 points and six assists.
Meanwhile, the Celtics didn't have too much trouble with the Detroit Pistons at home on Wednesday as they won 128-112. It was another big night for Boston's small forward Jaylen Brown, who had 30 points along with seven boards.
Denver is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Denver's opponents whenever they hit the road.
The wins brought both teams up to an identical 8-3. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Denver enters the contest with a 50.10% field goal percentage, which is the best in the league. Boston is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank second in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.30% on the season. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $120.00
Odds
The Celtics are a 4.5-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Boston have won nine out of their last 14 games against Denver.
