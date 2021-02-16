Who's Playing

Denver @ Boston

Current Records: Denver 15-11; Boston 13-13

What to Know

After a four-game homestand, the Denver Nuggets will be on the road. They will take on the Boston Celtics at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at TD Garden. The Nuggets and Boston are even-steven over their past ten head-to-heads (5-5).

Denver strolled past the Los Angeles Lakers with points to spare on Sunday, taking the game 122-105. Denver's center Nikola Jokic did his thing and posted a triple-double on 23 points, 16 boards, and ten assists. Jokic now has six triple-doubles this year.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Boston on Sunday, but luck did not. The contest between Boston and the Washington Wizards was not particularly close, with the Celtics falling 104-91. Boston was down 89-67 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The top scorers for Boston were point guard Kemba Walker (25 points) and shooting guard Jaylen Brown (25 points).

Denver's win lifted them to 15-11 while Boston's loss dropped them down to 13-13. We'll see if Denver can repeat their recent success or if Boston bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Celtics are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Boston and Denver both have five wins in their last ten games.