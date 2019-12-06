Celtics vs. Nuggets odds, line, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 6 predictions from model on 15-3 roll

After a blowout victory over the Knicks on Thursday, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets face a stiffer test on the second night of a back-to-back. This time around, the Nuggets take on the Boston Celtics in a difficult road battle. Gordon Hayward (hand) will miss the game for Boston, while Marcus Smart (abdomen) is questionable to play. Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET at TD Garden. Sportsbooks list the Celtics as 3.5-point home favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 203 in the latest Celtics vs. Nuggets odds. Before making any Celtics vs. Nuggets picks or NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $1,400 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and enters Week 7 on a blistering 15-3 run on all top-rated NBA against the spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns and consistently beaten NBA odds.

Now, the model has set its sights on Celtics vs. Nuggets. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and has generated a strong against the spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see it. Now, here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Nuggets vs. Celtics.

Celtics vs. Nuggets spread: Celtics -3.5

Celtics vs. Nuggets over-under: 203 points

Celtics vs. Nuggets money line: Celtics -159, Nuggets +139

Nuggets: Denver had 8 players score in double figures on Thursday night

Celtics: Boston is 8-0 at home this season

The model knows that not everything is perfect with the Nuggets so far this season, but Denver's defense has been elite. Mike Malone's team measures as one of the best overall defenses in the NBA to this point in the calendar and much of that stems from a top-level defense in effective field goal percentage. Against a team in Boston that struggles significantly in that particular area offensively, it is a positive match-up for Denver. In addition, the Nuggets are always capable of an offensive explosion with Jokic, Jamal Murray and company bringing a great deal of firepower to the table.

Just because Denver has a few edges doesn't mean it will cover the Celtics vs. Nuggets spread on Friday in this battle of teams both going off at 18-1 to win it all in the latest NBA futures odds.

The model also has considered that Boston has been the better overall team this season and that especially extends to games taking place in TD Garden. The Celtics have an unblemished mark at home this season and, in short, Brad Stevens' team has operated at an obscenely high level in the friendly confines of its own building. Boston currently tanks as a top-10 team on both ends of the floor and there is plenty of talent on the team's roster, especially on the wing and at the point guard position.

Denver certainly has the on-paper edge at the center position with Jokic but it could be argued that Boston has the edge everywhere else. The Nuggets have a below-average offense at this juncture and, with the Celtics excelling in overall defensive resistance on the strength of an elite turnover rate, it is a favorable situation for the home team. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker should key a Celtics offense that is explosive and consistent, illustrating why Boston is favored despite Denver's strengths.

So who wins Nuggets vs. Celtics? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Nuggets vs. Celtics spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.