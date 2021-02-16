The Boston Celtics are in danger of dropping under .500 for the first time since the opening week of the season when they host the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday. Slumping Boston (13-13) has dropped seven of its last 10 games and is coming off a pair of surprising losses to Detroit and Washington. The Nuggets (15-11) ran their winning streak to three by knocking off the reigning NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

Nuggets vs. Celtics spread: Celtics -3.5

Nuggets vs. Celtics over-under: 221.5

Nuggets vs. Celtics money line: Celtics -165; Nuggets +145

DEN: The Nuggets are 4-0 when backup PG Facu Campazzo scores at least 10 points

BOS: Celtics C Daniel Theis (finger) is listed as questionable for Tuesday

Why the Nuggets can cover

Nikola Jokic has carried Denver throughout the season, leading the team in points (26.5), rebounds (11.5) and assists (8.7) per game. Don't expect that to change against the Celtics with three starters and a top reserve already ruled out for Tuesday's matchup. The 7-foot-center registered a pair of double-doubles as the Nuggets split two decisions with Boston last season.

Jokic was immense in Sunday's 122-105 victory over the Lakers, notching a triple-double with 23 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists. It also marked his 12th double-double in the past 15 games, a span in which he has shot at least 50 percent from the floor a dozen times. Jokic has scored at least 30 points in six of the last 14 games, including a 50-point outburst at Sacramento on Feb. 6.

Why the Celtics can cover

Forward Jayson Tatum fell behind Jaylen Brown (26.0) for the team scoring lead at 25.6 points after a clunker in Washington on Sunday in which he scored a season-low six points on 3-of-14 shooting. He had scored at least 20 points in 14 of the previous 15 games, reaching 30 on five occasions. Brown scored 25 points in Sunday's defeat, the 14th time he reached 20 in the last 16 games.

Point guard Kemba Walker has been brought along slowly while recuperating from an offseason knee procedure but he is coming off his best two performances of 2020-21. He scored a season-high 25 points and had seven rebounds at Washington after netting 21 points vs. Toronto in his previous game. Walker also seems to have found his outside shot, burying 9 of 15 3-point attempts in the last two games.

